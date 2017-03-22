Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott Arfield insists he has nothing to prove as he prepares to win his seventh cap for Canada against his native Scotland at Easter Road tonight.

The 28-year-old Burnley player, who was a member of Town's 2012 promotion-winning team at Wembley, switched allegiance to Canada a year ago, qualifying through his father, who was born in Toronto.

Arfield, born in Livingston, made his Canada debut against Mexico last March and says he has no regrets about his decision, despite playing for Scotland at Under 19, Under 21 and B level.

"It's not in my make-up to go and try and prove a point - the decision (to opt for Canada) was made on both sides," said Arfield, who was released by Town in 2013 and has made a name for himself at Turf Moor.

"If you look at the Scotland squad, I don't think they are kind of missing a player of my calibre.

"If you look at the Scotland squad and midfield in particular, they are as strong as I have ever seen them, so I don't think I've got a point to prove."

Arfield told Sky Sports News that Scotland manager Gordon Strachan was in the office when his papers were sent from the SFA to Canada.

"He reiterated to me that he couldn't guarantee me call-ups, never mind game time, and this was at a stage where I was seeking something," added the player, who Town signed from Falkirk in 2010, after he had made over 100 appearances for the Scottish club.

"He couldn't guarantee me, but my mind was already made up this was the best decision for me.

"So we thanked each other, wished each other all the best and on we go."