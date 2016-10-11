Former Huddersfield Town player set to feature in new Sky Sports documentary

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Michael Collins is set to appear on a new Sky Sports documentary to air this Sunday, October 16.

The hour-long programme entitled 'Out of Contract' is part of Sky Sports 1's Originals series and follows five out-of-contract footballers in their pursuit of a new club.

And 30-year old Collins, who came through Town’s academy before going on to make 197 appearances for the club between 2004 and 2010 is one of the players featured.

After leaving the John Smith's Stadium, the former Republic of Ireland Under 21 international went on to sign for Scunthorpe United and Oxford United before moving to Indian Premier League side Bengaluru on a short-term deal in January.

He made 10 league appearances for Bengaluru as the Indian side won the championship for the second time in their three years of existence as well also reaching the quarter-finals of the Asian Football Confederation Cup for the first time.

The documentary looks at the impact unemployment has as this summer saw 844 professional footballers in England out of contract - 690 released with many never getting another full time deal.

By the time the transfer window closed at the start of September, more than 200 were still without a club.

The other players also featured in the documentary are Peter Odemwingie, Marvin Sordell, Bradley Pritchard and Emmanuel Sonupe with a brief profile on each below.

Sky Sports 1 documentary 'Out of Contract' will be showing on Sunday, October 16.

Marvin Sordell

The 25-year-old striker who was part of the Team GB Olympic squad in 2012, having joined Premier League Bolton from Watford for £3m. Four years on, he's looking to get his career back on track having been released by Colchester after their relegation to League Two.

Previous clubs: Watford, Tranmere (loan), Bolton, Charlton (loan), Burnley, Colchester

Michael Collins

The 30-year-old midfielder was released by Oxford in January to join a club closer to his family in Halifax, only for a managerial departure resulting in the deal collapsing.

A 5000 mile move to Bengaluru in India followed for five months before joining the hundreds of lower league players looking for a new club again in May.

Previous clubs: Huddersfield, Scunthorpe, AFC Wimbledon (loan), Oxford, York (loan), Bengaluru (India)

Peter Odemwingie

Peter Odemwingie celebrates scoring a goal for Stoke City during his time with the Premier League side.

The 35-year-old striker famous for his goals at West Brom, infamous for his deadline day appearance at QPR, released by Stoke. He was playing Premier League football as recently as last season.

Previous clubs: La Louviere (Belgium), Lille (France), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), West Brom, Cardiff, Stoke, Bristol City (loan)

Bradley Pritchard

The 30-year-old midfielder who was a latecomer to professional football when offered a trial and contract at Charlton, having worked as their video analyst.

After three years at the Valley and two seasons with Leyton Orient, the University educated players story this summer is as bizarre as his route into the game.

Previous clubs: Nuneaton, Tamworth, Hayes & Yeading, Charlton, Leyton Orient, Stevenage (loan)

Emmanuel Sonupe

The 20-year-old Tottenham academy graduate was training with 'Spurs first team last season but like many released players from similar backgrounds, a lack of Football League experience means managers are reluctant to take a chance on a youngster.

Previous clubs: Tottenham, St Mirren (loan)



'Out of Contract' will show on Sky Sports 1 at 6.30pm on Sunday, October 16 (also available On Demand).