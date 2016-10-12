Which former Huddersfield Town player to be star feature in new club's programme?

Former Huddersfield Town player Duane Holmes is on the front of the next Scunthorpe United programme

Duane Holmes is firmly in the picture at Scunthorpe United.

And that’s not just because he has become a regular as the Glanford Park side have powered to the top of the League One table .

The 21-year-old midfielder – a popular player in his time at the John Smith’s Stadium before being released after last season – is to feature on the front of the latest club programme.

Issue No7 of The Iron for this coming Saturday’s match against MK Dons has Town academy product Holmes as the feature star.

Holmes – a Drakes League cricketer with Scholes – signed a two-year deal with Scunthorpe in July, took the No19 shirt and has helped Graham Alexander’s side pick up 25 points from 12 matches to lead second-placed Bradford City by a point. Bradford visit Oxford United this weekend.

The USA-born Holmes played 26 matches for Town and had loan spells at Yeovil and Bury but was released as David Wagner launched his major revamp of the PPG Canalside squad.

He has played 10 league matches for Scunthorpe so far, netting in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last month, in addition to making two Capital One Cup appearances and one in the EFL Trophy.

Former Town players Murray Wallace and David Mirfin are also on the books at Glanford Park.

Holmes featured in Town's marketing for their home kit in 2014.