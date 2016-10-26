Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was an enthralling night of EFL Cup and National League action with plenty of drama as well as a number of former Town players and Championship rivals on show.

One player that will want to forget last night in a hurry is ex-Town player Tom Clarke whose Preston North End side went down to a heavy defeat at Newcastle United .

The central defender came on as a halftime substitute in the last sixteen League Cup tie away at St James' Park with the Lilywhites already 2-0 down.

The 28-year-old, who made just under 100 appearances for the club, would eventually endure a 6-0 hammering at the hands of the Championship pacesetters.

LOOK - EFL Cup preview: Manchester United v Manchester City, Old Trafford, 26.10.16

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Another EFL cup tie that Town fans might have been keeping a close eye on is how local rivals Leeds United got on - Town's West Yorkshire rivals played Norwich in what so far has been the tie of the round.

While the 90 minutes ended as a 1-1 all draw, the game went into extra time with the Canaries taking the lead on the 99th minute through Nelson Oliveira.

It looked like the club from Norfolk would be sailing through into the next round until Chris Wood made the scores all level again on the 109th minute.

With the game going to penalties, it came down to young Leeds player Ronaldo Vieira to score the winning penalty and put Leeds into the quarter final draw.

Two other Championship sides played last night, Bristol City lost 2-1 at home to Hull City, Harry Maguire and Michael Dawson scoring for the Tigers to see the Premier League side through.

Meanwhile Reading faced Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and lost 2-0 - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain grabbing both the goals for the Gunners in that game.

There were also some familiar names in the National League that Town fans might recognise - Tom Denton and Jordan Sinnott both scored goals for FC Halifax Town, as they beat FC United of Manchester 3-1 at the Shay Stadium.

Although Denton was at Town for two years, he never played in a competitive game for the club.

Meanwhile Sinnott did play two games in the blue and white striped shirt.

Halifax are currently on a good run of form in the league, winning four out of their last five games. They currently sit third in the National League North table.