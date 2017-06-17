Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town striker Rodney Rowe is the new head coach of West Riding County Amateur League side Britannia Sports.

The 41-year-old came through the youth system at his hometown club and made 46 appearances for the Terriers, scoring five goals.

Rowe also played for York City, Gillingham and Hull City with loans to Scarborough, Bury and Halifax Town included, he played 247 games, scoring 49 goals.

Rowe has previously coached in the County Amateur with Huddersfield YMCA, AFC Emley Under 19s and DRAM Community.

He replaces David Noble, who will be concentrating on junior level coaching.

Anyone interested in playing for Britannia Sports FC should attend training at Paddock Cricket Club on Tuesday, 4th July 6.30pm or contact club media officer Simeon Yianni on 07738657834.