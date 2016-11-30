Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

York City have announced the signing of ex-Huddersfield Town player Jon Parkin on a loan deal until January – with a view to a permanent move.

Parkin, who made three appearances for Town on loan from Cardiff City back in the 2011-12 season, is set to have a year’s contract with the Minstermen if the club wish to take it up after his loan spell.

Then Town manager Lee Clark brought Parkin to the club as cover for the suspended Alan Lee after the forward was given a three match ban following violent conduct against Notts County.

Known affectionately as ‘The Beast’, Parkin previously played for York City back in 2002, making a total of 74 appearances and scoring 14 goals during a two year stint at the club.

The forward has also played for teams such as Stoke City and Fleetwood Town with Parkin’s main club to date Preston North End where he played over a 100 times for the the Lilywhites.

By Steven Downes