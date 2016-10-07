Former Huddersfield Town striker takes League Two player of the month prize

Former Huddersfield Town striker Jon Stead is the League Two Player of the Month for September.

The 33-year-old, who had two stints at his hometown club, scored five times for Notts County to take his season’s tally to nine.

Stead ended his second spell at Town with a move to Notts in July 2015.

He had been loaned to Oldham Athletic and Bradford City having returned to his first club from Bristol City in June 2013.

Stead’s second stint at Town brought three goals in 23 appearances (10 starts).

In his first, the club academy product scored 24 times in 76 outings (62 starts).

That helped earn him a £1.25m move to then-Premier League Blackburn Rovers in February 2014.

He later played for Sunderland, Sheffield United and Ipswich Town before joining Bristol City in August 2010.

Former Town wideman Gary Roberts, now at Portsmouth, was among the players Stead pipped to they monthly award.

Last season’s Notts Player of the Year said: “It makes me very happy.

“I’ve had a good month and I’ve scored goals.

Five in five for @Official_NCFC's Jon Stead...



And the @SkyBetLeagueTwo Player of the Month award! >> https://t.co/UvaO1eIn8C. pic.twitter.com/IbnRQZ3Xa0 — Sky Bet League Two (@SkyBetLeagueTwo) October 7, 2016

“It’s one for the mantelpiece. I get to keep it, and it’s nice to be recognised across the division.”

Alex Neil, whose Norwich City side trail leaders Town by two points, won the Championship manager of the month award.

Town head coach David Wagner had taken the August award.

Newcastle United’s Rafa Benitez, Sheffield Wednesday’s Carlos Carvalhal and Reading’s Jaap Stam were the other September contenders.

Norwich claimed four league wins from five and beat Everton at Goodison in the English Football League Cup.

Scott Hogan has been in scintillating form for Brentford FC during the month of September.

Brentford’s Scott Hogan was Championship player of the month after notching six times in five games.

Bury’s David Flitcroft took the League One manager of the month prize after five wins from five.

Scunthorpe United’s Josh Morris took the player of the month award after five goal in as many games.

Plymouth Argyle’s Derek Adams is the League Town manager of the month,

Four wins and a draw took the West Country side to the top of the table.