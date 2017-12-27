Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Leeds United forward Chris Wood could be in line for a Burnley recall as the Clarets face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

The £15m striker was forced to sit-out the 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Boxing Day, after sustaining a knock in a collision with Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris in the side's previous outing.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche had previously ruled the 26-year-old out of the Old Trafford encounter with Ashley Barnes performing superbly in his absence – scoring the opening goal for the side.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Dyche was also without Tom Heaton, Stephen Ward, James Tarkowski and Robbie Brady for the clash with the Premier League giants while Dean Marney was in the squad for the first time since January and Jon Walters came on for his first Clarets outing since August.

And despite being minutes away from a famous victory at Old Trafford, Dyche was keen to reflect on the positives of the encounter.

“Overall, to get a point is very pleasing, especially when the squad is stretched. Old Trafford is a very tough place to play” said Sean Dyche.

“I’m really pleased. The good thing is the mentality coming off a tough defeat the other day.

"Sometimes fear can creep into players but it wasn’t there. There was a nice assuredness about the way we went about it."