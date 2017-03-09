Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has warned Huddersfield Town not to underestimate his former side as the SkyBet Championship promotion race intensifies.

Tuesday night’s fixtures saw David Wagner’s side consolidate their position in third with a hard-fought home win over Aston Villa, while Leeds succumbed to a late equaliser away to Fulham.

A fifth minute Tim Ream own goal looked to be enough for Garry Monk’s side at Craven Cottage before Tom Cairney scored in injury time to deny the visitors.

The result means Leeds are currently nine points behind second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion in second place and eight ahead of seventh-placed Fulham.

However, Huddersfield Town still harbour ambitions of automatic promotion –just six points separating them and the Seagulls in second, with a game in hand on Chris Hughton’s side.

Of course, both West Yorkshire outfits could also find themselves facing each other in the play-off mix with Whelan believing Huddersfield Town have no seen the best of their local rivals during the two derby encounter this season.

Whelan, who made 59 appearances during a two-and-a-half year spell with the club, said: “I think the most dangerous thing Huddersfield Town can do is underestimate Leeds.

“There’s more to this Leeds side than they’ve shown in the games against Huddersfield.

“We’re unbeaten and picking up points – and moving away, staying in the play-offs. It’s about maintaining that.”