Former Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher is set to appear at the John Smith's Stadium for a special 'An Evening With' event in November.

Huddersfield Town, in partnership with See It Now Sport, will welcome the Reds legend on Friday November 3rd for a night of footballing tales and anecdotes.

The sporting dinner comes just days after Town take on Liverpool at Anfield - a Premier League clash sure to raise talking points as German coaches and best friends David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp face each other.

The former player, now a pundit for SKY Sports, will see Carragher speak about his glittering career, spanning 737 games for the Reds and winning numerous trophies and accolades including the Champions League in 2005.

The evening will also include a 4-course meal, live music, meet and greet photograph opportunity, memorabilia auction and charity raffle as well as a Q&A with the man himself.

The event follows a highly successful evening earlier in the year featuring Arsenal FC Legend Ian Wright with tickets starting at £59 and available from www.seeitnowsports.com, via emailing james@seeitnowsports.com or calling 07531 286 977.