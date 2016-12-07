Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Manchester City legend Paul Dickov will be Andy Booth's special guest ahead of this weekend's SkyBet Championship clash against Bristol City.

The appearance comes as part of the Club Ambassador's 'Beer and Banter' pre-match entertainment at PPG Canalside on Saturday 10 December (from 12.30pm).

The former forward, who also had spells at Arsenal, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers, will undoubtedly have plenty to talk about including helping both City and the Foxes to Championship promotion.

Fans will be able to ask the 44-year-old questions about his career, which also took in spells as manager of Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers, as part of a Q&A session with Andy Booth.

Food and drink and offers are available as well as a quiz with prizes with admission free for all PPG Canalside members and £2 on the door for non-members.