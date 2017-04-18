Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town old-boy Jacob Butterfield is backing his former side for SkyBet Championship promotion - despite delivering a blow to their chances last night.



Substitute Butterfield responded to taunts from travelling away fans by netting Derby’s 88th-minute equaliser at Pride Park and celebrated in front of the visiting supporters.



But the 26-year-old midfielder, who left the Terriers for Derby County for £5m in 2015, believes his former team-mates can reach the Premier League via the play-offs.



“They all work very hard, and I think the manager works them hard, he drills stuff into them and they’ve got a real way of playing, they all buy into it and all stick to it," Jacob Butterfield said.



“They’ve had a great season. They’ll probably have to settle for the Plays-Offs but they’ve got a great chance so good luck to them.



“Can they do it? I don’t see why not. They’ve had a brilliant season.



“They’ve changed the manager since I was there but I still speak to a few people there and they’ve all got tons of praise for him and what a fantastic job he’s done.

“They’re absolutely flying high and I don’t think they expected to be where they are so they will be full of positivity going into the play-offs.

“They’ve been great all season and if they can carry that on they’ve got a great chance.”

Butterfield’s goal cancelled out Colin Quaner’s opener for Town and the Rams man admitted he could not resist the chance to hit back at travelling fans who sang “what a waste of money” when he was introduced from the bench 16 minutes earlier.

But he insisted he has no hard feelings towards his former club and wants to see some of his old friends reach the top flight.



Butterfield, who played 50 times for the Yorkshiremen in the 2014-15 season, said: “I was getting pelters left, right and centre so it was a nice feeling to score.”



“It’s been a frustrating season goalscoring-wise so to see it hit the back of the net was a good feeling, albeit via a deflection.



“They were chanting all sorts but I’ve had all that before, that’s no problem.



“It’s just part of the game, you just take it on the chin and it was a good chance to get a bit back when I scored.



“But I wish Huddersfield all the best, they’ve been great this season and good luck to them going forward.

“There are still some guys there in the team and on the staff from when I was there so I spoke to some of them today.

“They’re having a great season, much better than any expectations they had so credit to them and good luck to them.

“I got a little bit of stick but it’s just one of those things.

“It was positive for us and unlucky for them but I think we probably deserved it on the run of play so it’s one of those things.”

