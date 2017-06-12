Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goalkeeper Keith Mason is one of the ex-players to contact Huddersfield Town with congratulations on their promotion.

Mason, now 58 and living with his family in Carlisle, was on holiday in Lanzarote when Town clinched promotion to the Premier League.

He watched the final on TV, however, and literally hit the roof when Christopher Schindler slotted home the winning penalty.

“Being from Leicester I have always followed my hometown club, but I always look for Town’s result – so it’s been a fantastic couple of years for me!” said Mason, refereeing to Leicester City winning the Premier League and now Town being promoted to the top division.

“It’s unbelievable what the club have achieved and I’m absolutely delighted for them.

“This will be so good for the town and the whole area and we have friends who we visit in Honley and Golcar, so I know what it means to the supporters.”

Mason was a colleague of current Town chief executive Julian Winter in his playing days at Leeds Road and was part of the 1982-83 squad who won promotion under Mick Buxton (to what is now the Championship).

“I’ve got very fond memories of Leeds Road and of playing for Town,” said Mason, who works in the heating trade and is married to Brigid (they have a son and daughter, Daniel 31 and Louise 29).

“We had some really good times with some good players – we ought to think about a reunion for those 82-83 lads – and, obviously, I didn’t play at the new stadium because I had moved on by then.

“But, like I say, I always look out for how Town are doing and I had to watch the final – when the winning penalty went in I jumped so high off the settee that I banged my head on the roof!

“It’s going to be great in the Premier League for Town, and I can’t wait for when they are playing Leicester.”

Mason, who played 32 times for Town between 1982 and 1986, played his last game of football 15 years ago. He still has pictures of the Town teams he was in on his office wall.

“We lived in Huddersfield for six years and both our kids were born in the Royal Infirmary,” he said.

“After Town, we had 11 years in Lancashire and then moved further north.

“I played my last game when I was 43, for Workington Reds.

“They had a lad injured so Peter Hampton, the former Leeds player who was manager at the time, asked me if I would play. I ended up playing three or four games to help them out.

“I haven’t played since then, but I still go running every other night, doing about 12 miles a week just to keep myself fit.”