Huddersfield Town are pushing for promotion to the top flight this season, with the Terrier sitting high in the SkyBet Championship table.

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion occupy the top two automatic places with David Wagner's men currently lying third in the table with a play-off place well within their grasp.

And the last three times Town have achieved promotion it has been through the play-offs, with several players becoming heroes for their actions on the Wembley - and Millennium Stadium - turf.

Who could forget that penalty shoot-out, that Gareth Taylor miss for Bristol Rovers or that Chris Billy header?

But if you could choose any of Town's former promotion winners to pull on the blue and white stripes again in the Championship run-in this year, who would it be?

Use our special team selector below to take your pick - we've included Bristol Rovers' Marcus Stewart in the selector as he joined Town the season after being beaten in the 1995 play-off final.