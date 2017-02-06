Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have handed Joe Lolley the chance to get some game time in their Under 23 match at Crewe Alexandra.

Keeper Joel Coleman is also having a run-out in the Professional Development League clash at the League Two club’s training base (1.00 kick-off).

And there are three trialists in Frankie Bunn’s squad.

Former Republic of Ireland Under 18 and Leeds United striker Frankie Mulhern, who spent time at Town in his early teens, plays up front.

Ryan Hill has a run-out in midfield while forward Callum Bunting, who like Hill has been playing local football in the Wycombe area, is among the substitutes.

Lolley came off the bench during the 2-1 home Championship win over Leeds on Sunday.

It was the 24-year-old’s second appearance as a substitute since he had a check on his recovery from the foot injury which kept him out for four months earlier this season.

Town are keen to give him minutes on the pitch before Saturday’s trip to QPR.