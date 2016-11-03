The video will start in 8 Cancel

Harry Bunn has been ruled out of Huddersfield Town’s meeting with Birmingham City - with boss David Wagner also having a doubt over Kasey Palmer for the Championship clash at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Bunn has a hamstring problem and will have a scan to assess the damage and fellow forward Palmer has missed a couple of days of training with a hip issue.

But Wagner hopes the on-loan Chelsea player will be able to take part in Friday’s preparation session.

Bunn made his third start of the season in last Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Fulham - the former Manchester City man has played on six further occasions as a substitute.

Meanwhile, England Under 21 international Palmer has made seven starts and seven appearances from the bench.

Sean Scannell is also a doubt because of a hip problem and his fellow wideman Joe Lolley is out longer term with a foot injury.