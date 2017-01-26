WATCH: David Wagner with the latest team news ahead of Rochdale clash

Joe Lolley has been ruled out of Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup tie at Rochdale.

Kasey Palmer remains sidelined with a hamstring issue while Jack Payne serves the second part of a three-match ban.

But Aaron Mooy is back in training and pushing for selection for the fourth-round match.

And boss David Wagner hopes Rajiv van La Parra and Chris Lowe will be available after being hit by illness this week.

Wideman Lolley is having a check-up on the foot problem which kept him out for four months earlier this season.

But Wagner was quick to point there has not been any recurrence of the injury.

The 24-year-old started the 4-0 home third-round win over Port Vale and has made three substitute appearances in the Championship since his return at the stat of the year.

“We always planned this situation for Joe,” explained Wagner.

“He has had no problem but it is important to ensure everything is as it should be.

“Joe will be able to train over the weekend and take part as normal next week.

Town’s next Championship clash is at home to Brighton and Hove Albion next Thursday.

Wagner hopes Palmer will put himself in contention for that game.

The on-loan forward who scored in the Cup win over Vale is back from a spell of treatment at parent club Chelsea and the hope is he will take part in full training next week.

Meanwhile, on-loan Manchester City midfielder Mooy missed last Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Ipswich Town with a back niggle but has been training without problem this week.

Wagner will run the rule over wideman van La Parra and left-back Lowe during final preparations for the trans-Pennine trip.