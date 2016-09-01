Forward leaves Huddersfield Town for Barnsley

Jake Charles has left Huddersfield Town for Championship rivals Barnsley.

It’s emerged that the neighbours narrowly beat last night’s transfer deadline to push through the move.

The fee for the academy-produced Wales Under 21 forward is undisclosed, and the deal includes a sell-on clause.

The 20-year-old grandson of Welsh footballing legend John Charles was under contract at Town until next summer and has made one first-team appearance.

That was from the bench in the 2-0 home Championship defeat by Fulham in March 2015.

He has six Under 21 caps and is in the squad for the Euro 2017 qualifiers against Denmark at Wrexham on Friday and Luxembourg at Bangor on Tuesday.

Leeds-born Charles joined Town aged 11, having taken his fledgling football steps with Garforth Villa.

The left-sided player also represented Wales at Under 16, 17 and 19 level and had a loan spell at Guiseley at the start of last season.

Having returned, he helped Town’s then Under 21 (now Under 23) side win the Professional Development League II title in May.

Charles’ departure follows that of 19-year-old left-back Jack Senior, who left for Luton Town on a two-year deal on the final day of the window.

Barnsley have had a busy week.

They also signed QPR left-back Cole Kpekawa on a three-year deal and Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy and Celtic winger Saidy Janko on loan until the end of the season.

Town’s head of football operations Stuart Webber explained: “As was the case with Jack Senior, everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to wish Jake the best of luck.

"Part of the club’s strategy at academy level, aside from the primary goal of producing players for our first team, is to see players who leave Huddersfield Town doing well and being wanted by other clubs.

"As such, we’re delighted to see Jake get a chance to show what he can do at Barnsley.

“Hopefully Jake – and Jack – will do well and continue to develop and play at their new clubs, as has been the case with the likes of Matt Crooks, Josh Windass and latterly Joe Wright.

"If they do it’s great news for the players, their new clubs and us, as the transfer deals are structured as such.”