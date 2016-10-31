Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jack Payne has urged fans to keep believing as Huddersfield Town begin the build-up to their big home clash with Birmingham City.

The third-placed Championship club are preparing for another big turn-out on Saturday as they aim to bounce back after their 5-0 humbling at Fulham.

Blues are seventh after drawing 1-1 with arch-rivals Aston Villa in the second city derby at St Andrew’s.

Town have an average home gate of 19,996, and took 2,743 fans to Craven Cottage, where Fulham went 11th thanks to their thumping win.

“Our fans were really good throughout the game and they still supported us at five down,” said forward Payne.

“Hopefully we can put it right for them on Saturday.

“They have been great all season. They have a lot of belief and they have a reason to believe.

“Apart from a couple of games, we have been doing well and playing some good football.

“I really hope they have kept their belief because we have.”

Payne, a £500,000 close-season signing from Southend United, added: “We’re still high up in the table and the table doesn’t lie.

“We’ve got no reason to doubt ourselves,” he said. “We’re still confident and we’ve just got to bounce back now.

“We’d like to finish on a win before the international break.

“Then we can refresh ourselves, come back and get some more wins under our belts before Christmas.”

Payne remains at a loss to explain exactly what went wrong at Fulham.

“They were very good and we were very poor to be honest. But I can’t really put my finger on why.

“We just weren’t our usual selves. They were probably on their best game and we obviously weren’t.

“This league is so tight that if you aren’t on it, you can get punished by a side who are.”

Fulham aim to follow-up their win over Town at neighbours Brentford on Friday.