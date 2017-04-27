Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four Huddersfield Town academy products will leave the club after not being handed new contracts by the Terriers.

Midfielders Jamie Spencer and Sam Warde, along with attackers Ronan Coughlan and Frank Mulhern, will depart Canalside when their contracts expire on June 30.

Centre-back pairing Fraser Horsfall and Dylan Cogill will be offered new contracts, while the future of goalkeepers George Dorrington and Tadhg Ryan not yet decided.

Defenders Danny Kane and Romoney Crichlow-Noble, midfielders Deshane Dalling and Jack Boyle and striker Rekeil Pyke - who are all current members of the Under 23 set up - have at least one more year on each of their deals and will stay at Town through the 2017/18 season.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Luca Colville, Denilson Carvalho and Cedwyn Scott were all handed their first professional contracts in February and will join Lewis O'Brien in Frankie Bunn's Under 23s squad after the 18-year-old signed his first pro contract in September.

Goalkeeper Luke Coddington and midfielder Regan Booty - who both feature regularly for the Under 23s - are members of the first team squad.