Four reasons why David Wagner is looking forward to Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

David Wagner can’t wait to tackle Sheffield Wednesday for a third time as Huddersfield Town head coach.

The Owls were his first opponents as boss back in November, when Town led through Sean Scannell only to succumb to three home goals in the final 12 minutes.

Then in the April return at the John Smith’s Stadium, Wednesday won with another late strike, Fernando Forestieri doing the damage.

“I know well that they beat us twice last season,” said Wagner ahead of the Sky Sports-televised Sunday showdown (Noon).

“Of course we want to win this one and this is one of the reasons I am looking forward to a game which feels special.

“There will be a big crowd, perhaps our highest of the season so far.

“I think Sheffield Wednesday will be the best team we have yet played at home.

“But we have shown we have self-belief and trust in ourselves and if we have the details right, we know we can win.”