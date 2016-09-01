Huddersfield Town fans were happy with their club's transfer window with their club managing to hold on to all of the table-topping squad.

Left-back Jack Senior was the only player to leave the John Smith's Stadium on what turned out to be a quiet day for the Championship leaders.

Two under 18s came through the door for Town, but David Wagner and Dean Hoyle will be happy with their summer, getting business done and dusted early on to leave their division rivals to fight it out for players on deadline day.

However, Town's recruitment doesn't stop now the deadline day has been and gone and a new signing could join the club at any point from now until the January window.

Any free agent Town can tempt to West Yorkshire is free to sign for the club, with some fans hoping for a third striker to bolster the ranks.

For one transfer window I can say I'm over the moon with it! Only slight downer on it was not a 3rd striker apart from that, all good #htafc — Ronan_2️⃣7️⃣C (@Ronan_27CReal) August 31, 2016

Happy with that. Wells stays put, business done early. 3rd striker would been a bonus but enough players to chip in with goals #htafc — Steve B (@stevinho21) August 31, 2016

Here we take a look at the forward-thinking free agents who are available to fill Town's third striker berth - no matter how likely or unlikely!

Would you like to see any of them at the John Smith's Stadium?

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Nicklas Bendtner of Arsenal scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Cardiff City at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Nicklas Bendtner

Age: 28

Previous clubs: Arsenal, Birmingham City (loan), Sunderland (loan), Juventus (loan), VFL Wolfsburg

Approximate weekly wage (2014): £27,000

Likely?: No

Modibo Maiga

Modibo Maiga

Age: 28

Previous clubs: Stade Malien, Raja Casablanca, La Mans, Sochaux, West Ham, QPR (loan), Metz (loan), Al-Nassr

Approximate weekly wage (2014): £30,000

Likely?: Not impossible

Daniel Osvaldo

Daniel Osvaldo

Age: 30

Previous clubs: Huracan, Atalanta, Lecce, Fiorentina, Bologna, Espanyol, Roma, Southampton, Juventus (loan), Inter (loan), Porto, Boca Juniors

Approximate weekly wage (2014): £18,000

Likely?: Unlikely

Victor Anichebe

Victor Anichebe

Age: 28

Previous clubs: Everton, West Brom

Approximate weekly wage (2015): £32,000

Likely?: Possible

Marouane Chamakh

Marouane Chamakh

Age: 32

Previous clubs: Bordeaux, Arsenal, West Ham (loan), Crystal Palace

Approximate weekly wage (2012): £50,000

Likely?: No

Peter Odemwingie in action for Bristol City

Peter Odemwingie

Age: 35

Previous clubs: Bendel Insurance, La Louviere, Lille, Lokomotiv Moscow, West brom, Cardiff, Stoke, Bristol City (loan)

Approximate weekly wage (2011): £35,000

Likely?: Not really

Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor

Age: 32

Previous clubs: Metz, Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid (loan), Tottenham, Crystal Palace

Approximate weekly wage (2012): £112,000

Likely?: No

Antonio Di Natale

Antonio Di Natale

Age: 38

Previous clubs: Empoli, Iperzola (loan), Varese (loan), Viaregiio (loan), Udinese

Approximate weekly wage (2012): £21,000

Likely?: No

Action Images / Lee Smith Brazil's David Luiz (L) in action with Germany's Miroslav Klose

Miroslav Klose

Age: 38

Previous clubs: 08 Homburg, Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, Lazio

Approximate weekly wage (2012): £34,000

Likely?: No

Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov

Age: 35

Previous clubs: CSKA Sofia, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Manchester United, Fulhamm, Monaco, PAOK

Approximate weekly wage (2012): 100,000

Likely?: No

Nicolas Anelka in action for Chelsea

Nicolas Anelka

Age: 37

Previous clubs: PSGm Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool (loan), Manchester City, Fenerbahce, Bolton, Cherlsea, Shanghai Shenhua, Juventus (loan), West Brom, Mumbai City

Approximate weekly wage (2013): £50,000

Likely?: No

Federico Macheda

Federico Macheda

Age: 25

Previous clubs: Manchester United, Sampdoria (loan), QPR (loan), Stuttgart (loan), Doncaster (loan), Birmingham City (loan), Cardiff, Nottingham Forest (loan)

Approximate weekly wage (2009): £11,500

Likely?: Possible