Huddersfield Town fans were happy with their club's transfer window with their club managing to hold on to all of the table-topping squad.
Left-back Jack Senior was the only player to leave the John Smith's Stadium on what turned out to be a quiet day for the Championship leaders.
Two under 18s came through the door for Town, but David Wagner and Dean Hoyle will be happy with their summer, getting business done and dusted early on to leave their division rivals to fight it out for players on deadline day.
However, Town's recruitment doesn't stop now the deadline day has been and gone and a new signing could join the club at any point from now until the January window.
Any free agent Town can tempt to West Yorkshire is free to sign for the club, with some fans hoping for a third striker to bolster the ranks.
For one transfer window I can say I'm over the moon with it! Only slight downer on it was not a 3rd striker apart from that, all good #htafc— Ronan_2️⃣7️⃣C (@Ronan_27CReal) August 31, 2016
Happy with that. Wells stays put, business done early. 3rd striker would been a bonus but enough players to chip in with goals #htafc— Steve B (@stevinho21) August 31, 2016
Here we take a look at the forward-thinking free agents who are available to fill Town's third striker berth - no matter how likely or unlikely!
Would you like to see any of them at the John Smith's Stadium?
Nicklas Bendtner
Age: 28
Previous clubs: Arsenal, Birmingham City (loan), Sunderland (loan), Juventus (loan), VFL Wolfsburg
Approximate weekly wage (2014): £27,000
Likely?: No
Modibo Maiga
Age: 28
Previous clubs: Stade Malien, Raja Casablanca, La Mans, Sochaux, West Ham, QPR (loan), Metz (loan), Al-Nassr
Approximate weekly wage (2014): £30,000
Likely?: Not impossible
Daniel Osvaldo
Age: 30
Previous clubs: Huracan, Atalanta, Lecce, Fiorentina, Bologna, Espanyol, Roma, Southampton, Juventus (loan), Inter (loan), Porto, Boca Juniors
Approximate weekly wage (2014): £18,000
Likely?: Unlikely
Victor Anichebe
Age: 28
Previous clubs: Everton, West Brom
Approximate weekly wage (2015): £32,000
Likely?: Possible
Marouane Chamakh
Age: 32
Previous clubs: Bordeaux, Arsenal, West Ham (loan), Crystal Palace
Approximate weekly wage (2012): £50,000
Likely?: No
Peter Odemwingie
Age: 35
Previous clubs: Bendel Insurance, La Louviere, Lille, Lokomotiv Moscow, West brom, Cardiff, Stoke, Bristol City (loan)
Approximate weekly wage (2011): £35,000
Likely?: Not really
Emmanuel Adebayor
Age: 32
Previous clubs: Metz, Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid (loan), Tottenham, Crystal Palace
Approximate weekly wage (2012): £112,000
Likely?: No
Antonio Di Natale
Age: 38
Previous clubs: Empoli, Iperzola (loan), Varese (loan), Viaregiio (loan), Udinese
Approximate weekly wage (2012): £21,000
Likely?: No
Miroslav Klose
Age: 38
Previous clubs: 08 Homburg, Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, Lazio
Approximate weekly wage (2012): £34,000
Likely?: No
Dimitar Berbatov
Age: 35
Previous clubs: CSKA Sofia, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Manchester United, Fulhamm, Monaco, PAOK
Approximate weekly wage (2012): 100,000
Likely?: No
Nicolas Anelka
Age: 37
Previous clubs: PSGm Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool (loan), Manchester City, Fenerbahce, Bolton, Cherlsea, Shanghai Shenhua, Juventus (loan), West Brom, Mumbai City
Approximate weekly wage (2013): £50,000
Likely?: No
Federico Macheda
Age: 25
Previous clubs: Manchester United, Sampdoria (loan), QPR (loan), Stuttgart (loan), Doncaster (loan), Birmingham City (loan), Cardiff, Nottingham Forest (loan)
Approximate weekly wage (2009): £11,500
Likely?: Possible