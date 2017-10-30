The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday, with David Wagner's side mustering just one shot at the Reds' goal.

Liverpool dominated the ball - with 73 per cent of possession - and had Town pinned into their own half for the large majority of the match.

The Terriers held on for 50 minutes, but the Reds' class ultimately showed and Jurgen Klopp's men ran out worthy winners.

The defeat left Town fans concerned about their side's home form, with Terry from Fenay Bridge asking: "Why are we so frightened about playing away?

"Stick to what we know best - don't let them play get at them in the Terrier spirit.

He added: "[Tom] Ince is a right winger - play him there.

"It got a little better with two up front, but overall it was not a enjoyable day."

Rio from Mirfield agreed: "Never got on the front foot.

"Had to absorb too much pressure which showed in end result.

"Need to find a way of causing problems away from home."

And a number of fans picked up on Town's lack of chances in the match, with a Ince free kick the only shot at Simon Mignolet's goal.

"I thought our mantra was 'no limits'? We played as though it was 'no chance'," said Jennifer from Salendine Nook.

"I accept we can't be too attack-minded, but please make their goalie do something.

"Defensive and scared.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"Wagner keeps calling us 'little' Huddersfield - have the players started to believe it too much?"

This sentiment was echoed by Marcus, who wrote: "Very good defensive in the first half but don't think in 90 mins we had a shot on target.

"Great save by [Jonas] Lossl from penalty and, until we gave them the first goal with bad header back, we were ok - but after this they sped up events." - Marcus

Graham from Canterbury also rued Town's lack of chances and suggested a new striker was needed in the January transfer window.

He said: "Whilst defence is good, we now need to show that we can score goals... after all, this is what wins matches!

"Invest in more strikers. Those that we have are not able to penetrate and find the back of the net."

Danny from Outlane believes Town don't have the quality to push forward against the top teams in the league, but is hoping for a more positive display next time out against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

"Did okay first half but once Smith gifted the opener that changed the game," he wrote.

"We haven't got the quality to go on the offensive against top-end teams.

"It is difficult but we get back on the horse for West Brom - up the Terriers!"