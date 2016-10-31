Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Fredericks reckons playing Huddersfield Town at their own game was the secret of Fulham’s 5-0 success.

And the right-back believes Slavisa Jokanovic’s 11th-placed side should be closer to third-placed Town in the Championship table.

“It was a statement,” said the former Tottenham Hotspur and Bristol City player.

“Huddersfield are a good team. But we were on them and didn’t give them a second to breathe.

“We didn’t give them a chance to do anything with the ball.

WATCH: Town faithful at Fulham

“We beat (leaders) Newcastle at the start of the season as well.

“When we’re playing like that we know we can beat anyone.

“Some of our poor results have been against some of the lower teams where we should be picking up three points.”

Fredericks added: “We’ve got a lot of confidence in the team and we have got some great players.

“Hopefully we can build a bit of speed and momentum and go on a run and get back where we belong near the top of the table.

Fredericks was involved in a first-half clash with Town’s Kasey Palmer, reacting angrily after being fouled by the on-loan Chelsea player.

Both were yellow carded and the Fulham man explained: “I’m aggressive when I’m on the pitch.

“So when something like that happens, I get caught up in the heat of the moment.

“I’m sure he meant no harm, but it was high. I’m okay though and that’s the main thing.

“Afterwards you shake hands and get on with it. It’s all part of the game.”

While Palmer was thwarted by Fulham keeper David Button early in the second half, his fellow loaned-out Chelsea players Tomas Kalas and Lucas Piazon both scored for the home side.

Brazilian forward Piazon, 22, joined the Cottagers just before the transfer window closed and this was his third goal in seven games.

Czech Defender Kalas, 23, has made 10 appearances.