Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic praised his side for their attitude from the first minute to the last as Huddersfield Town were thumped 5-0 at Craven Cottage.

While David Wagner’s third-placed Town were chasing a fourth away win, it was the West London side’s first home victory since the opening day of the Championship campaign.

It lifted them to 11th ahead of Friday’s derby trip to Brentford.

“I am very happy with how my team played this game against Huddersfield,” said former Watford chief Jokanovic.

“We made many important things and we were very good from the beginning to the end of the game.

“Credit to my players. And for our fans, they deserve an afternoon to enjoy more than they maybe have done in the past.

“We showed a very good face, and we have to keep going.

“We are a team who have had to provide a reaction many times, but our reaction started today from the first minute until the end.

“And from another side it’s very important for us to believe in our work, our quality, and be ready for everything that is in front of us.

“We are two-and-a-half months into the competition.

“After a very good start, we had a complicated situation where we didn’t find a way to win the games, but here we played a very good football game.

“The only thing I’m interested in now is to be ready for the next step, and that’s it. It’s a long competition and many things are going to happen.

“I want, I hope and I believe this victory will encourage us to believe in ourselves, to believe we are a good team, to play with energy and desire.”