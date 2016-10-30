Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a Halloween horror show from Huddersfield Town as they were trashed 5-0 by Fulham FC at Craven Cottage yesterday afternoon.

A brace from Chris Martin as well as goals from Tomas Kalas, Lucas Piazon and Kevin McDonald gave the Cottagers only their second win in 10 matches.

Town were second-best for the majority of the encounter and found themselves behind as early as the eighth minute when Martin's scuffed shot snuck past goalkeeper Danny Ward.

David Wagner's men continually failed to deal with set-pieces and balls into the box – often giving their hosts far to much space and time with the German Head Coach brutally honest in his post-match assessment of the game.

Bizarrely, despite the heavy defeat, Town still remain third in the SkyBet Championship table while Fulham climb to 11th.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.