Huddersfield Town were comprehensively beaten by an in-form Fulham side on Saturday, with the Cottagers running out 4-1 winners.

Chris Lowe put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the fourth minute, but Fulham responded with four first -half goals of their own.

Scott Malone equalised before a Tom Cairney penalty and a Stefa Johansen brace sealed the victory for the side from the capital.

Here Rory Benson reflects on the defeat before Town head to Molineux on Tuesday.

1. Fulham are the team to avoid in the play-offs

For me, the Londoners are the best side Town have come up against all season.

Most teams that visit the John Smith's Stadium have to adapt their style of play to counter Town's attacking threat, but the Cottagers got the better of the Terriers without having to change too much.

David Wagner will surely be hoping to avoid Fulham in the play-off semi-finals - should Town get there - with the London club recording a 9-1 aggregate win over Town in the two fixtures this season.

Psychology could well play a part as well and Slavisa Jokanovic's men would definitely have the mental edge over Town should they face each other in a two-legged play-off.

2. Form is becoming an issue

Town are coming off the boil at the worst possible time.

With the post-season fast approaching, Town have hit a second sticky patch of the season and will be concerned that they have won just two of their last seven games.

Add to that that play-off football is not yet guaranteed and the result is some very nervous fans in West Yorkshire.

The silver lining to the dip in form however, is that Town's first wobble - back in October - lasted seven matches (from defeat to Sheffield Wednesday to the draw against Blackburn) - before normal service was resumed.

Let's hope the seven-game spell from Bristol City to Fulham completes the second lapse in form.

3. Elias Kachunga is vital to the side

Yesterday's birthday boy was omitted from the side due to feeling unwell, with Joe Lolley filling in for the forward on the right wing.

And - although Fulham played well - Tommy Smith was far too exposed in the right-back position.

The understanding he and Kachunga have developed on the right side - both in attack and defence - has made them one of the best wide partnerships in the league, and it is difficult to replace either one of them.

4. Town fans proved their class again

At 4-1 down against a play-off rival, many sets of supporters up and down the country would have booed the team into the tunnel at half time.

But Town's supporters applauded their side in and the backing they gave their side in the second half matched the levels of noise made in the first half.

Although Fulham got the better of Town on the day, no team in the league will enjoy playing at the John Smith's Stadium with the Town fans in full voice.

5. Not much has changed

Despite some of the doom and gloom that inevitably follows a comprehensive defeat, not much has changed for Huddersfield Town.

Yes, Newcastle United can achieve promotion on Monday, but automatic promotion to the Premier League had become a pipe dream for Town over the last couple of weeks.

And with Leeds United and Reading losing, Town are still in a fantastic position to secure a play-off spot - with just one win enough to cement their place in the top six.

An unbelievable achievement for a side experiencing their best season in years.