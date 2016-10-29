Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Craven Cottage this weekend to take on an out-of-sorts Fulham side.

The Cottagers have won just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions, despite beating high-flying Newcastle United on the opening day of the season.

Town on the other hand got over their blip last week with a last-gasp victory against Derby County.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner gives his assessment on Fulham FC

David Wagner's side had lost two in a row for the first time this season the previous week, but a strong team performance go Town back to winning ways at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town haven't beaten Fulham since 1993, when 5,616 fans watched a 1-0 victory for the Terriers at Leeds Road.

Who would you go with to defy history once more this weekend? Pick your team with our selector below.