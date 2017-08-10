Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Can you give us a gauge on the excitement around the club and the sense of pride that you feel?

“The excitement is still there eight or 10 week after the Wembley final. It never stops.

“For me personally, since the beginning of this week it has been less exciting regarding the Premier League – the focus is more on the opponent, Crystal Palace – a Premier League opponent.

“At the minute, it is more working on the details of the Crystal Palace opponent than the Premier League excitement, but I know - I have spoken with our chairman [Dean Hoyle] yesterday, and he has a much better connection to what happens in the town, he told me that the excitement is still on the highest level and hopefully we will feel and hear it on Saturday with our away support.

“I hear it is sold out again and this is something that makes it more extraordinary for us.”

Does being favourites to go down act as a motivation for you? Will teams underestimate you this season?

“I have no idea – maybe, maybe not.

“I don't care about it to be fair – if they underestimate us or not. It's what they have to do.

“I know that we will still – like we have done the whole time since I arrived – try to do our best, try to bring our idea, our identity on the grass even now at the highest level in the Premier League.

“We will stick to our idea of football and I still will not give us any limits.

“It might sound boring because it is exactly the same that we will not give ourselves any limits – I don't think it makes any sense to give yourself a target.

“We will go into the season and we know exactly where we we come from, we know exactly how big the gap is financially, but we know that we have the right to play in the Premier League and we will try to do our best in the highest level where we are involved.

“We are very excited to test ourself and how far we can go.”

Is a deal for Andy Yiadom close?

“Everybody knows I rate the player, we like him and hopefully we can progress something.

“There is nothing to announce yet, but it looks like it is progressing.

“While he (Yiadom) isn’t signed for us I don’t really like to speak about him because he is a Barnsley player.”

“We already know we have some new faces and we are very lucky and happy to have been able to make signings early and have them work with us in pre-season.

“We had our setbacks in this pre-season like most of the teams in pre-season with the injuries of Nahki [Wells], Hoggy [Jonathan Hogg] and Martin Cranie – all of them will be ready in the next weeks, but on the other side we were able to work on everything that we wanted to do in the pre-season.

“I feel like we are prepared, but like always it is only pre-season and it is only a feeling but in the end we all together will need the next few games to get the feeling for the group, the individuals, the league because we are inexperienced.”

Has a decision been made on Dimitri Cavare?

“We will not sign him and everything else is in his hands.”

What's the latest on Nahki Wells? Has he had surgery and has there been any more interest in him?

“He unfortunately was one of our setbacks.

“He started pre-season very strongly and then he had some problems with his ankle.

“We were very happy we found out what this problem was – he had an operation 10 years ago and there was a screw left in his ankle and at the end of last week he had surgery to take the screw out and they were very happy.

“No he has no further issues, no problems. I think he will take three to six weeks till he is back so we are very happy that there is no major issue and we found a solution and the surgery was very successful.

“Now we will progress him in his rehabilition.”

What do you expect from Crystal Palace?

“We are totally aware of them.

“We know they have some strengths, we know as well they changed their manager, they changed their style, their formation.

“The players will get all the information they need – the players will be prepared and then hopefully we will find some spaces where we will be able to hurt them as well.

“Maybe we will be able to show some areas where they have some problems – this is our aim.

“Like always, we have a lot of respect before the game for our opponent, but on the other side we are totally focused on ourselves and we are ambitious enough that we would like to be successful from the start in our first game in the Premier League.”

Mark Hudson has retired this week and Tommy Smith has been made club captain – can you talk us through those decisions?

“Mark Hudson's decision was a decision which was planned over a long period of time.

“So when he signed his new contract more than one year ago we spoke about how nobody knows how strong his feet will be in the future.

“After the last season and with the promotion I left it with him – what he thinks is the right time to retire.

“I gave him an idea of what I'd like to do with him in the future apart from the stuff on the grass as a player and he took his time over the off—season to get his head around it.

“When he met us again he said 'listen, boss I'd like to take the opportunity to work in your backroom staff to get an education and to get my coaching license', and now we are on the way to creating a plan for him for the next 10 months.

“I think if you want to become a manager it helps you if you are able to have an inside view of different areas so I'd like to give him the chance to work in my backroom staff, to work in the Under 23s as well, our scouting department, to be involved in some negotiations, to sit with me at the table if I speak with players or agents because it is more than to only work with your group of players if you manage a football club.

“So this is what we want to do in the next 10 months with him and maybe I can give him some opportunities to look in other football clubs as well – abroad or domestic, we will see.

“He has a lot of individual skills in terms of his personality to become a coach or a manager and now he needs the software.

“If we can help him to get the best software he can get, then I will be very happy, and of course because Huddy changed from a player into my backroom staff we got our head around who will be the next captain and vice captains and I think there is no surprise.

“Tommy did very well last season when Huddy wasn't on the grass – Hoggy as well, and I think Schindy has shown in the last season and with this last penalty [in the play-off final] how much responsibility he is able to take on his shoulders – not only for himself but for the whole football club and Town.

“I think this was more or less no surprise that Tommy will be the captain.

“He is a very good player and is very open-minded and Hoggy and Schindy are his vice captains.”

How ready are you for the Premier League?

“Of course we are ready – we should be after pre-season!

“As I said, the pre-season was okay – not fantastic because we had some setbacks with injuries – training was okay, games were okay – up and downs, tired legs, tired heads like it should be in the pre-season.

“Now we are getting the freshness back in their legs, but it doesn't stop after the pre-season – then it starts.

“We will develop and we have to develop over the next weeks and months in terms of individual performances, in terms of the harmony on the grass, in terms of having the right feeling of what to do in the right situation.

“The more experience you have as a group together and it's not only in the pre-season – it doesn't stop after the pre-season – the better you will get as a group.

“This is why I think we had a pre-season which was okay, we are ready and we are excited.

“We can't wait.”

How have you gelled the squad this time around?

“From my point of view, it was much easier this season because of the experience the group of players had from last season and the highlight in Wembley there was such a positive atmosphere still when we started the pre-season and we kept so many good characters that it was easy for all the new players to settle in and get a feeling for the club and the individuals.

“The atmosphere which we created very early in terms of the harmony this group had – this was for sure extraodrinary in the pre-season.

“I have never worked with a group together where, after two weeks, everybody was speaking with everybody.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room was great when we were in Austria – every lunchtime new players sit on the table with new players together so there was always a swap around.

“This is extraordinary so I have no concerns about harmony, how the players settled in so far – we found good characters and we kept good characters – it's more that we have to progress, like we have done in the last season, game after game, day after day, training after training.

“Pre-season is now over and we are as ready as we can be after the four-and-a-half to five weeks pre-season, but we still have to develop.”

What's the latest on injuries?

“Martin Cranie has a hip injury.

“He will be out for four to six weeks, Hogg will be back on the grass next week with the fitness coaches so I have hope that we can use him before the international break instead of after the international break and with Nahki we are very happy that his surgery was so successful.

“The information is clear – there is no biog issue and he will be ready very quick – three to six weeks, so maybe before the international break or just after he is back in full training as well.

“These were the setbacks – anything else so far is good.”

How much of an attribute has Mark Hudson been since you've been here?

“From the first second I met him, he helped me.

“I was so inexperienced here in British football and I was able to speak to him very often and very honestly and ask him if I was on the right way or not – give me your ideas, give me your thoughts.

“Even if sometimes I didn't follow his ideas, but I know what type of risk I take if I did exactly the opposite from the advice he gave me.

“He was a real help the whole time and he was always very open-minded because he is a typical, traditional English pro and we came in and we changed his whole life and his family life because of our new training regime.

“He never moaned, he was always open-minded and he maybe felt ' I will not get worse with the training regime' and even has progressed at his age and it was very easy for me to lead the group because the minute he and Dean Whitehead – the experienced, old professionals – followed the training regime, the rest of the group followed as well.

“This was a big, big help for me since I started and he has a lot of personality to be a leader in the future – like he was in the past – there is no doubt about it.

“Now we will see what we will get out of him.”

How have you seen Tommy Smith grow as a captain and leader over the last 12 months?

“I always had the feeling that Tommy was far away from his best when I first worked with him.

“I always thought he had so many skills that he could be a Premier League player from his endurance, his speed, his first touch, his attitude, but I think he never trusted himself enough.

“Now he did it in the past and he had a very good season and as his confidence and responsibility for the group grew, he felt he could give more and have responsibility for himself and he did it very well.

“He has been in this club long enough, he knows the club structure, he knows the chairman, he knows the town and he is young enough to grow in this role.

“I think he did well last season and there was no doubt for me that he would replace Mark Hudson if he retired.”

What kind of style will we see from Huddersfield Town in the Premier League – will it change from last year?

“No – for sure we will not change our idea of football, our identity.

“We still like to make sure that the people that watch our games can recognise Huddersfield Town.

“There will be differences, but we have to be honest – we changed the style of our game sometimes last season as well.

“When we played Newcastle away, we played slightly different to other games so there will be some games in the Premier League as well where we have to slightly change our style, but the idea and our identity will always be the same even in the Premier League.

“It makes totally no sense now only because you are at the highest level to change what made you strong in the past.

“I think the only comparable games we had last season were against Manchester City in the [FA] cup and we stuck to our idea and identity against Man City and we played well – a draw at home and we got smashed 5-1 away.

“This happens – it's the Premier League.

“We are aware that this can happen next season as well, but we still will stick to identity – I am totally sure.”

It's Crystal Palace, Newcastle then Southampton – how do you read that start to the season?

“At the minute I only read Crystal Palace – what happens after Palace I think about after Palace.

“I am totally focused on Crystal Palace – what can we do to pose some questions to cause them some problems and what we have to avoid so we don't come under trouble.

“This is my only focus.

“That it is a Premier League opponent and we are a Premier League side of course makes it more exciting, but the focus isn't bigger now because we are a Premier League side or that it is a Premier League opponent.

“”The day-to-day work is exactly the same as last season as we prepared for Brentford as our first opponent.

“We are focused on Crystal Palace and I think it is very important we make sure everything that is around us – and I know the excitement which is in the Town – we have to be clear that we have to be focused on what is important and this is only the next opponent.”

What are the targets this year? Are there still no limits?

“As I said, even if it sounds boring this is again our target.

“Again we will give ourselves no limits – we will try everything.

“I think if we can say at the end of the season that we as a football club, as a group, as individuals that we performed on our maximum then we will be in a position and we will be very., very happy.

“Reach your maximum – this is what we would like to do and don't give yourself a limit – it makes no sense.

“Even if it sounds boring, it is now the next level and then it makes sense to keep on your phrase as well.”

Have you learned any lessons from other club who have been favourites to go down such as Burnley and Bournemouth?

“No.

“We are different – even if they are comparable we are different.

“The club and the owner had more thoughts about what they've done, how they've invested the money, what they have done with the training ground then I've done.

“Burnley is maybe comparable from the size of the club – Huddersfield is slightly bigger in terms of the town, but they play a different style of football.

“They have a different training regime, different players, different manager, different thoughts so I think it makes no sense to look too much from the sport's point at other club because we have to find our own way.

“Like always since I'#ve arrived, we have to find our own way – it makes no sense to try to copy something.

“Sometimes you hear something and think it's interesting, sometimes you think it is not for us – I am very open-minded and I listen of course, but it's not that I try to copy something and think 'they have done I this way so we have to do it this way as well.'

“We have to find our own way I think.”

Are you nervous about playing in the Premier League?

“Personally, I was more nervous when I first arrived in England rather than starting in the Premier League now.

“From the players' point of view, yes – it's more that I am interested in how they react because we have no experience.

“I think the only player we have with Premier League experience is Dean Whitehead and maybe Tom Ince.

“Okay, Dean Whitehead has a lot, but we are totally inexperienced.

“Does it mean something in terms of the performance on Saturday? No.

“Did we have experience in the play-offs? No, but we did well

“Did we have experience in terms of playing at the top of the table before last season? No, but we did it well.

“I am excited, they are excited, I have no experience of how they will react, which is why I'm looking forward to seeing it on Saturday.

“I know with excitement you usually are able to over-perform and hopefully we will see this on Saturday.”

Will the fewer games in the Premier League season benefit you in terms of the high-pressing system?

“I think it's all about how you manage your team in this busy period when you have three games in a week.

“We used the rotation policy last season more or less from the beginning of the system and it's all about the fitness of your team as well.

“You have to make sure your team is fit enough to play these midweek games as well.

“If you asked me 'do you like it more to have less games in this season compared to last season?' - I enjoyed the 46 games last season because we were very successful!

“But I am very happy with less games in this season as well, where we are able to work with them more on the grass training.

“As a manager you only take what is in front of you and you accept it and you try to get the best out of it.

“There is no major difference for me in this case.”

Everyone has written you off again this year – nothing has changed, has it?!

“Exactly.

“This is why it is very easy – we only have to do what we have done before – nothing's changed, it's only on a higher level.

“And I have no complaints about it.

“We are used to this role which we have now again this season – we had it before last season and nothing has changed.

“This is more lifting the group and giving them a positive feeling that they are able to do exactly the same stuff that they have done last season from exactly the same starting point.

“Everybody is used to it and everybody knows it doesn't mean anything if the pundits write us off or not – it doesn't mean anything.”

Everyone has spoken about it being a fairytale, but it's reality now, isn't it?

“This is true – it is reality and we said this last season very often that it was unrealistic - Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

“Then we said this was not possible, but in football everything is possible.

“We have shown that even the impossible is possible in football.

“Now we have another task in front of us – a difficult task of course, we are aware about it – but it doesn't change that we are ambitious.

“We are in this league because we are ambitious – even if we know the task is a difficult one.”

What will be your over-riding emotion when you lead your team out on Saturday?

“Can you ask me this question after the game maybe?

“At the minute, for me, it's more or less business as usual because I am focused on the next opponent.

“Brentford, Championship last season or Crystal Palace, Premier League this season – this doesn't change my priority and the priority for me is only Crystal Palace.”

What are you expecting from Aaron Mooy making the step up to the Premier League and will he feel any pressure because of the fee paid to bring him in?

“Compared to the other guys and the amount of money they have spent, there is no pressure on him.

“I think he, like we all together, have to prove that we are Premier League players and a Premier League club.

“We have all shown that we are a very good Championship club with very good Championship players and he as well has to prove this.

“He has everything and I am totally sure that he will do it.

“It's more for for him and maybe Tommy Smith and [Michael] Hefele – all three of them came back in to the pre-season very late, so they are in training no for two-and-a-half to three weeks – so they for sure need some further weeks to come to the level where the other players are who started the pre-season.

“But this is something that always happens in pre-season, so my expectation is that he is able to give our game the same stamp that he was able to give our game the last season.

“This is why we signed him, but he has everything to do this – I have no doubt about this.”

Do you have a message to the fans as they go into what they envisage as a dream season?

“To be honest I think our supporters don't need a message.

“They were involved last season over 10/12 months and they have felt every single minute like we did.

“They are at least as excited as every one of us and they will show it – I am totally sure.

“I have so much trust and belief in our supporters, like in our players.

“On Saturday, the 3,000 away supporters – you will hear them.

“And what happens then in our first home Premier League match – I think this will be something very special as well.

“So I don't have to deliver them any message because they are totally aware of what is in front of us and they play a key role for us to be successful this year.

“We would like to be successful – they know this and they played a key role last season as well.

“They have to confirm or even come to the next level as well – they are now Premier Legaue supporters and fans and this is what they have to show.”