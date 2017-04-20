Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The battle for the playoffs is nearing it's conclusion, with a place in next season's Premier League at stake.

Six teams are fighting it out for a spot in the play-off zone, with both home and away records now coming under scrutiny ahead of a potential two-legged play-off semi-final.

Here Steven Downes looks at the home and away records of the six sides in contention for a play-off spot.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United were expected to walk away with the Championship title with ease, however the Geordie's haven't found it that easy this season.

The Toon have three games remaining of the regular season, with two of those being played at St James' Park.

Newcastle will play Preston North End and Barnsley at home while they face a trip away to Cardiff City.

So far this season the North East side have won 13 times at home, drawing three and losing five.

That means they have picked up a impressive 42 points at home out of a possible 63.

They have scored 42 goals at home while conceding 22, as their potent attack and good defence has kept them in second place in the league.

On the road Newcastle have also won 13, while drawing four and losing five.

That means they have picked up 43 points on the road out of a possible 66.

They have scored 34 goals away from home and have conceded 17.

Reading

Reading currently sit third in the Sky Bet Championship and still hold out hope for automatic promotion to the top flight.

Reading have two away games left and one home match. The away fixtures are against two clubs battling for survival in Nottingham Forest and Burton Albion - while the Royals face Wigan Athletic at home who are also hoping to avoid the Championship trap door.

Jaap Stam's side have the second best home record in the division, winning 15 home games this season so far.

They have drawn five and only lost two, with the Madejski Stadium becoming a fortress for Reading.

They blue and white hooped side have picked up 50 points at home out of a possible 66, scoring 34 and conceding 16.

Meanwhile on the road Reading have been less convincing, winning 9, drawing 2 and losing 10.

That means a points total on the road so far of 29 points out of a possible 63.

They have scored 27 goals away from home while conceding 43.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have the third best home record in the league, winning 15 of their games at home so far.

They have drawn two and lost four, meaning they have a home points total of 47 out of a possible 63.

Town have scored 33 goals at home, with 19 being conceded.

Town haven't been as consistent in results on the road - much like Reading.

The Terriers have won nine, drawn four and lost eight - scoring 21 goals but conceding 30.

Town have picked up 31 points away from home out of a possible 63.

David Wagner's men do have a game in hand on all of their playoff rivals though. The West Yorkshire team have four games left, two at home two away.

Town's next fixture is against a play-off rival as they face Fulham at the John Smith's Stadium.

They then make two trips to the Midlands as they go up against Wolves and Birmingham City before ending the regular season at home to Cardiff City.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have been in roller-coaster form of late, but the Owls have three fixtures to secure their play-off place.

They face up against Derby County at home in their next fixture before making then make the long trip down to Ipswich, with a final day crunch game at Hillsborough against Fulham.

The South Yorkshire club have taken 48 points from a possible 63 at home, winning 14, drawing 2 and losing five.

They have scored 33 goals at home and conceded 19.

The Owls have been just as good as Town on the road, and - although they have picked up less wins - they have drawn more games and not lost as many.

Wednesday have won eight while on their travels, drawing seven and losing seven. They've scored and conceded 23 goals away from Hillsborough this season.

Fulham

Fulham have been consistent both at home and on the road this campaign as a late surge has seen them displace Leeds United from the play-off spots.

Fulham's last three fixtures contain two trips to Yorkshire and a London derby at home.

First they visit Huddersfield in a vital game where both sides need to collect points.

It is then a home game against Brentford and finally another trip up north to face Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

The Cottagers have taken 37 points at home from a possible 66, winning 10, drawing seven and losing five.

They have scored 44 goals at home - the most out of the six play-off contenders.

However they have conceded 31 goals at home - also the most out of the six teams being discussed.

On the road Fulham have done similar picking up 36 points from a possible 63.

Winning 10, drawing six and losing five, they've scored 34 goals on their travels while conceding 23.

Leeds United

Leeds United will very much rely on their home form and look to make Elland Road a fortress.

However this season their away record has also been impressive as they currently sit seventh in the league table.

Leeds have taken 51 points on home soil out of a possible 66, winning 14, drawing three and losing five.

The Whites have scored 29 goals and have only conceded 13 so far this season, which is on a par with already promoted Brighton.

On the road Leeds aren't as good, picking up 28 points from a possible 63, winning eight, drawing four and losing three.

They have scored 27 goals away from home and conceded 28.

The West Yorkshire side's final three fixtures of the regular season consist of a trip to Burton Albion, a home tie with Norwich City and then a final day showdown at Wigan Athletic.