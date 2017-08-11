Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Premier League kicks off tonight with Arsenal taking on 2015/16 champions Leicester City on Friday Night Football.

The Gunners have a long injury list to contend with in their first game back, while the Foxes too will be sweating on the fitness of a number of stars.

Huddersfield Town kick off their campaign tomorrow against Crystal Palace, with both sides too having key man out of action.

Jonathan Hogg is set to miss the first few weeks of the season for the Terriers, while string-puller Yohan Cabaye has been sidelined with a foot injury.

Here is a list of every injury concern the Premier League teams have heading in to the new season.

Arsenal

Per Mertesacker (eye, expected back August 11), Alexis Sanchez (abdominal, August 27), Coquelin (ankle, August 19), Aaron Ramsey (calf, August 11), Mesut Ozil (ankle, August 11), Gabriel (knee ligament, September 9), Jack Wilshere (leg, August 11), Santi Cazorla (plantaris, no return date).

Bournemouth

Steve Cook (knock, expected back August 12), Jermain Defoe (knock, August 12), Junior Stanislas (groin, no return date), Callum Wilson (ACL, October 21).

Brighton

Sam Baldock (knee injury, no return date), Solly March (knee, expected back August 12).

Burnley

Dean Marney (ACL, expected back October 7).

Chelsea

Tiemoue Bakayoko (knee, expected back August 20), Eden Hazard (ankle, September 16).

Crystal Palace

Yohan Cabaye (foot, no return date), Conor Wickham (ACL, no return date).

Everton

Ross Barkley (groin, expected back August 21), James McCarthy (knee, no return date), Aaron Lennon (knock, no return date), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee, April 1), Seamus Coleman (leg, no return date), Yannick Bolasie (ACL, no return date).

Huddersfield Town

Martin Cranie (hip, expected back September 16), Nahki Wells (ankle, no return date), Jonathan Hogg (ankle, August 26), Jon Gorenc Stanković (ACL, December).

Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho (foot, expected back August 11), Danny Drinkwater (thigh, August 19), Islam Slimani (leg, August 11), Robert Huth (ankle, September 9).

Liverpool

Adam Lallana (thigh, no return date), Jordan Henderson (ill, expected back August 11), Daniel Sturridge (thigh, August 12), Philippe Coutinho (back, August 12), Nathaniel Clyne (hamstring, August 19), Adam Bogdan (ACL, no return date), Danny Ings (Knee, August 27).

Manchester City

Benjamin Mendy (thigh, expected back August 12), Ilkay Gundogan (ACL, September 9).

Manchester United

Ashley Young (hamstring, expected back October 21), Luke Shaw (lisfranc joint, September 17), Marcos Rojo (ACL, January 1), James Wilson (ACL, no return date).

Newcastle United

DeAndre Yedlin (hamstring, expected back August 26), Dwight Gayle (hamstring, August 13), Jamie Sterry (groin, August 26).

Southampton

Virgil van Dijk (foot, no return date).

Stoke City

Bojan (calf, no return date), Josh Tymon (foot, no return date), Ibrahim Affelay (knee, no return date), Stephen Ireland (leg, September 16).

Swansea City

Tammy Abraham (groin, expected back August 12), Fernando Llorente (arm, August 19), Kim Sung-yeung (knee, September 16), Nathan Dyer (Achilles, September 30).

Tottenham Hotspur

Kieran Tripper (ankle, no return date), Victor Wanyama (knee, expected back August 13), Son Heung-min (arm, September 9), Danny Rose (MCL, September 9), Erik Lamela (hip, October 14).

Watford

Troy Deeney (groin, expected back August 26), Craig Cathcart (knee, August 12), Mauro Zarate (ACL, no return date), Christian Kabasele (hamstring, August 12).

West Brom

Jonny Evans (hamstring, expected back August 12), Nacer Chadli (knock, August 12), Chris Brunt (calf, August 12), James Morrison (MCL, August 12), Gareth McAuley (thigh, August 12).

West Ham

Aaron Cresswell (muscle, expected back August 13), Manuel Lanzini (knee, August 13), Sofiane Feghouli (hamstring, no return date), Cheikhou Kouyaté (knee, September 11), Diafra Sakho (back, August 26), Andy Carroll (groin, September 11), Michail Antonio (hamstring, August 19).