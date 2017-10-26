Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buoyed by the incredible win over Manchester United last weekend , Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is in confident mood heading to Liverpool FC on Saturday.

The German head coach believes the 2-1 victory not only stands his side in good stead for their trip to Anfield but for the remainder of the campaign.

Yet he was also at pains to stress a successive win over a Premier League giant would be 'unbelievably extraordinary' while was quick to downplay his friendship with opposite number Jurgen Klopp ahead of the encounter.

Read all of Wagner’s thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below…

On atmosphere after the Manchester United win

It has been an ordinary week with an extraordinary game in front of us.

To be honest we are just happy we have been able to give some players minutes when the second team played on Monday.

Collin Quaner is back in full training and if he stays healthy he could be a contender on Saturday, Kasey Palmer was with us for the majority of the week and I think he could be back in action after the next international break.

Everyone else is fit and healthy heading into the game.

On the repercussions of the Manchester United win

Of course such a result with such a performance gives everyone a boost and confidence for the future and it helps massively.

It helps to grow the belief and trust in everything we are doing and I am totally sure it will help us for not just next weekend but for the games to come.

On his friendship with Jurgen Klopp

I am looking forward to it because he is manager, but I also looked forward to it when it was Jose Mourinho .

Of course it is extraordinary as he is my best friend and he is the manager of Liverpool Football Club but the real importance is that Huddersfield Town meets Liverpool in a competition game.

No-one should forget this – this is the real extraordinary story – I don't know how many years this football club has waited to play at Anfield in a competitive game and this is the real story for us.

On playing his friend in the Premier League

Even when I joined Huddersfield Town and he was already the manager of Liverpool I never thought we would meet in the Premier League.

It was never in my head and now that is the case it is extraordinary.

He is the manager of Liverpool and I am the manager of Huddersfield Town and we play each other on Saturday – it is a great story.

But it is just a short story around the game on Saturday – the main story is Huddersfield are able to play a competitive game at Anfield.

On the relationship with Jurgen Klopp

We are not in daily contact - but for sure, weekly contact by messages or phone calls and we have seen each other a few times in the last few years while both in England.

We both are very busy as you can imagine so it is not as much as we would like but it's a great relationship - more like a family member than a friend.

I've know him longer than my wife, and I've know her for 25 years and we have had a lot of fun because we are good friends.

Over the summer he told me to enjoy the Premier League – it's a great product, great competition and great to be involved in as a manger but we haven't spoken in great detail about what to expect.

On Aaron Mooy and the 'fan fiver'

This story shows what Huddersfield Town and their supporters are all about – even the very young kids realise the players invest everything and try everything.

It's an unbelievable story and it shows the character of this child and I am happy to have him as a Huddersfield Town supporter.

What will he do with the money? Aaron will probably give it to his wife to decide what to spend it on!

On Liverpool's current form under Jurgen Klopp

I've known him for a long time and he has had other defeats over his managerial career which has seen the same reactions.

But I think was maybe the first and only game from my point of view that Liverpool really underperformed.

But it's part of football and we will not judge Liverpool on one result – if there is one Premier League team I can say I know more or less everything I need to know then it is Liverpool.

It is probably the same case for him and I think we will both be as prepared as best as we can.

It does make it much easier from my perspective though - I don't have to invest too much time in analysing their side because I know everything already.

It is perhaps the only time I can tell my analyst department about the opposition instead of being the other way round but even so, it is a little bit strange analysing them.

On individual Liverpool players

We know everything about their individuals – their strengths, their defence, their midfield, their offense, everything we have to know, we know.

It's important we know everything about the opponents but like always – the most important thing is that we perform to the best of our abilities.

If we are able to play a game like last Saturday when we did not make one single avoidable, easy mistake and we were totally focused from first to last whistle then I am sure the result will depend on how Liverpool reacts to this.

I cannot expect a result from my players – all I can hope for is the same fighting spirit, attitude and togetherness of last weekend.

On the thoughts of beating Liverpool

I think to show such a performance as we have done against Manchester United is extraordinary but then to confirm it two games in a row is something unbelievably extraordinary. This is what we will try to do – even if we cannot do it.

On Huddersfield Town's 'smart supporters'

They know exactly last Saturday was an extraordinary day – our supporters are too smart and intelligent to change their expectations because of one great performance against Manchester United.

On Huddersfield Town perhaps 'over-achieving'

We are only one point behind Liverpool in October – did I imagine it when I looked at the fixtures? No I did not.

But I think we deserved every single point and we will try to get as many other points on the board as quickly as possible - even if it is a big big task.

On the pressure on Liverpool to perform

Lets be honest, their home stats are very good – they have 10 points out of 12 having only conceded one goal.

Now we play at Anfield – if we speak about Liverpool and their performances then yes – away, they have not been at their best so far in terms of points and the goals they have conceded

Unfortunately at Anfield they have shown their best so far but it doesn't change we will try everything to turn it around on Saturday.

On the special place that is Anfield

It's pure tradition – Liverpool, Anfield Road. I have been there a few times over the last few years and have seen their extraordinary games and the atmosphere in the stadium is very special.

It is one of the most traditional, exciting football places in England and it is something we are all excited about - to play a competitive match at Anfield.

I know our supporters will be their in numbers and make some noise and will be excited to be there too.

This is something very very special for us and we are happy to be there and happy to show that we can play football with total freedom.

On being 'better than Klopp'

Let's speak about this afterwards, please.

On Aaron Mooy playing in a more advanced role

I don't know what we will do in the future - in the last game against Manchester United we played with a different formation and we played with three 'number sixes' and he was one of them.

He did it fantastically alongside Jonathan Hogg and Danny Williams – I think they worked their socks off, were comfortable on the ball and made the hard yards.

We dominated in terms of aggression and togetherness, desire and attitude - this was vital and I think this will once again be important against Liverpool.

Of course Liverpool have better players than us, there is no doubt about that but I think there are other areas we can be competitive.

On Abdelhamid Sabiri and the 'Number 10' role

He is in training, he has caught up with his fitness and played on Monday for the Under 23s and scored a wonderful goal.

Kasey Palmer will also be available after the international break but it all depends on our formation – do we play again with two or three 'Number Sixes' or with a 'Number 10'?

On Elias Kachunga

He trained all week and his back problems are not so serious.

On the importance of the Under 23 game against Leeds United

Because we are out of the League Cup and we had no mid-week game then it wasn't possible to aways give players minutes in their legs.

In the past we have always been able to give players competitive minutes and Monday in the John Smith's Stadium was a great opportunity for to get some minutes.