Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is hoping home comforts will roar his side to success against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

Speaking to the media ahead of the John Smith’s Stadium clash, the German Head Coach acknowledged home form will be crucial to his side’s Premier League survival chances.

Town’s boss also detailed what to expect from the Baggies, reflected on his two years at the helm and gave an injury update ahead of the encounter.

On building Premier League confidence

We take our confidence from all the experiences we have had in the Premier League – not just the last few games against the big guns.

But we have more or less performed in every game, especially at home where the support and energy from the stands have really helped us.

Now we have another sold-out home game which is likely to bring a lot of atmosphere and energy which we will try to use as best as we can.

And even though we have a lot of respect for West Bromwich Albion we have a lot of confidence to get a result.

On the ‘full’ Premier League experience

To be honest there were no big surprises for us after we have seen every single one of the 19 opponents in the Premier League.

They are probably stronger than 22 of the opponents we met last year in the Championship.

It is a real battle which means we have to be at our best consistently every weekend – especially at home.

On home form deciding Premier League fate

It is very important, particularly with the home support and the atmosphere and energy the fans can provide from the stands.

It helps to get results with the crowd behind you – it makes it slightly easier, even if it is always difficult to get a result in the Premier League.

Therefore home form is crucial and we want to make sure our current form continues as well as getting as many points as we can away from home too.

On just another three points....

The Manchester United result gave the players, the supporters and the club a lift and it was a three important points.

But if we are successful on Saturday it is another three points – this is exactly the same three points we got against Manchester United.

It doesn’t matter if those points come against one of the top six or another side – all that matters is we consistently collect points, especially at home.

On dealing with West Bromwich Albion’s set piece threat

We are aware of their strength in terms of set-pieces and we work on these scenarios every week but maybe this week we have worked on them a little more.

If we are able to keep them away from our goal they won’t be able to get those set-pieces in dangerous areas and neutralising their weapons is one of the key things we have to do on Saturday.

On winning before the international break

It wouldn't be less important if there wasn’t an international break after this match – what is exciting is it is another home game and we have a very good home record with great support behind us.

If we do our work in training and transfer it to the pitch on Saturday then we have a great chance to put on a performance and collect points.

On pre-season expectations

I never had any expectations at the start of the season because I had no experience of the Premier League but I hoped we would be in and around the area where we are at the minute; I hoped we would collect the amount of points we have so far.

We have shown we are competitive in this league but Saturday is another game, and another great chance in front of our home supporters.

On injuries ahead of the game

We have no new concerns after last weekend and we have a proper group together in training - immediately you can see the training level has improved with 20 proper senior player fit.

Rajiv van La Parra had a groin problem last weekend but we are pleased we were able to take him off early enough so he was able to train the entire week and able to be considered for the squad on Saturday.

I am very happy with what I have seen and we have competition in the squad for the starting XI.

On Steve Mounié’s recuperation

He was out for a longer time than we expected, we did some tests with him at the beginning of this week and fitness-wise he is on a good level but still not where he was before his injury.

He was one of the fittest in the group before it so I think the international break will help him as he is away with Benin and will have two further opportunities to get minutes in his legs.

On Laurent Depoitre’s form

I am very impressed with what Laurent Depoitre has delivered so far – I think everybody saw he had not the best pre-season or start to the campaign and it was not easy for him.

He had not played first-team football for Porto for nearly a year and he needed time to catch-up. We gave him that time, he work unbelievably hard and he has stepped into the shoes of Steve Mounié well.

Every single game he has played he has delivered – he works unbelievably hard as our first line of defence, has scored two goals and protects the ball well and brings other players into play.

As I said, Mounié should be back to his best after the international break and then it is very exciting to have competition for places in the forward line.

We need goalscorers in order to survive in the Premier League and we are happy to have two of them in the squad and hopefully they will both stay fit.

On West Bromwich Albion’s gameplan

I wouldn't be surprised if we had more ball-possession on Saturday and it will be a different game from the ones we have recently played.

We have worked hard to leave the last few results behind us and focus on the new challenges in front of us.

West Brom is a different challenge in terms of their mindset, set-up and how they like to be successful but it doesn’t change the fact we are ambitious.

We will prepare for a very different opponent with a different idea and I think we are ready for it.

I expect a Tony Pulis side to be very aggressive with a good defensive shape, difficult to breakdown and dangerous from set-pieces.

This is West Brom’s identity against more or less every opponent and they are successful with this brand of football.

So there are no real secrets between us and them – the cards are on the table and then it has to be all about us and how strong we will be on Saturday.

We have to be focused, as always, on ourselves and if we can perform at our highest level we have a big chance.

On West Bromwich Albion’s current form

One of the advantages we have is that we are confident playing at home – we have a very good home record.

Of course, West Brom are missing some key players but as I said, in the end it all depends on us – we have to focus on ourselves and be at our best, we have to make every single detail in our game right and then we can see what West Brom can deliver.

On his second year anniversary at the club

I never expected we would be in the Premier League two years after signing my first contract – this was never in my head, I felt this was totally unrealistic but we have seen even the totally unrealistic sometimes happens.

We have worked on the impossible since I have arrived – we have always tried to over-achieve, to make the unrealistic realistic and the club have done this so well so far.

On changing during his tenure at the club

I have learnt a lot – it was the first time I was abroad, it was the first time I was in charge of a football club where the language was not my native language.

So I have had to adapt to a lot of things and if we have shown one thing it is that we are adaptable and you have to be adaptable in this business.

You have to quickly realise what is in front of you and what you can change and what makes you successful.

I have learned a lot – I left my comfort zone when I left Germany but I am happy I have done it and I am very happy where we are as a football club.

We are still on our journey and want to make sure it continues and try to continue to over-achieve.

On the future at Huddersfield Town

Nobody knows that the future holds but I still have a contract for another one-and-a-half years.

I am very happy where I am and the work I have done so far – we have unbelievable work in front of us but if I will still be here in another two years then I will be a very happy man.