Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a fortnight's break for international fixtures, Huddersfield Town resume Premier League action with a trip to AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

David Wagner takes his side to the South Coast on Saturday aiming to convert his side's good form at the John Smith's Stadium into results on the road.

And although the majority of his players are rejuvenated after the week-long Marbella training camp, the German boss will assess the situation of those of his squad who linked up with their respective nations.

Town’s boss also spoke about the similarities and differences with the Cherries rise up the football pyramid, competition for places and dealing with the suspension of Christopher Schindler.

Read all of Wagner’s thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below…

On the Marbella Training Camp...

We did it last season and had a good experience and I am happy we have done it again this year.

It was a good week, doing everything we wanted to do and some things you aren't able to do during a normal daily routine.

We trained every morning and then had the rest of the time with our families - the weather was nice, as was the hotel and the training pitches and everyone has returned healthy.

On Huddersfield Town's international stars...

All the players, especially those who played in the World Cup qualifiers, will come back in a good mood which will help with the atmosphere in the dressing room.

Our Danish guys and Aaron (Mooy) have qualified for the World Cup, as has Flo (Hadergjonaj) with Switzerland.

Then Danny Williams had his first call-up for the USA in a long time - as did Laurent Depoitre, while Steve Mounié got some minutes in his legs with Benin.

Everyone is back healthy, which is very important, and I am very happy for them all, especially for the guys who will be in Russia next year.

Now it is up to us to make sure they are all part of the squads next summer and everyone in this football club will be very proud if they manage to get there.

But I am also very happy we can all just focus on what is in front of us for the next four months now - and that is Premier League football.

On Aaron Mooy's fitness ahead of Bournemouth trip...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He will be back tonight – of course there are better circumstances than international breaks for all managers to deal with.

But we have a lot of experience with Aaron and travelling from international breaks – especially back from Australia.

We will approach it like we have always done – we will have a chat and have a look at him in training tomorrow and then make a decision before the game, whether it makes sense for him to start or be on the bench.

On the biggest issues coming back from international breaks...

The biggest problem is always the time and temperature changes – to play on a Wednesday and a Saturday is not something extraordinary for our players as they are all totally fit.

It can cause you problems - I experienced it myself when I travelled to America and then back to Europe as a player.

On Steve Mounié fitness...

He came back on Sunday so he has had a full week of training with us.

It was a big help he played for Benin twice – he has progressed well and will be a big help for us in the future with games coming thick and fast.

I am very happy to have two proper number nines in our squad – Laurent Depoitre has done very well as did Steve at the start of the season, and it is important to have competition for places.

On Abdelhamid Sabiri...

Often young players have some ups and downs in their performances and training and, although he is still only 20-years-old, he has already shown he is a big talent.

On the other hand we have Tom Ince, Elias Kachunga and Rajiv van La Parra all very strong at the minute and showing good quality.

Everybody has shown they are capable in games and we will need them all in the coming weeks with so many matches in such a short space of time.

On Kasey Palmer...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He looks good and is back in full training, playing the first 45 minutes for the Under 23s on Monday and having some more minutes next Monday as well.

After Bournemouth, when we have three games in a week, will be the time for him to push for the matchday squad.

On Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic...

They are in the rehab programme but still not back on the grass with us, and I think both will take another 4-6 weeks until they will be back in full training.

On assessing AFC Bournemouth's credentials...

Apart from changing their formation against the bigger teams with a back three, they don't really change their style.

They are a footballing team who like to play football, but we will be prepared and know what we have to do. It doesn't make sense to play deeper or press them too high, but we will find the right solution before Saturday.

One thing that won't change is how we will play – showing the same attitude and energy and, if we are on our best, then we may be in a position to cause Bournemouth some problems and get some points on the board away from home.

On Huddersfield Town's away form and not scoring since Selhurst Park...

It isn't a concern but Saturday is another opportunity to try and change it - to score and to get some points as well.

On replacing Christopher Schindler with Martin Cranie...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Christopher Schindler is a stand-out player and has shown unbelievable form in the Premier League so far.

Now he has one game to rest and then he will be fresh for when we play Manchester City at home next week.

There is no doubt Martin Cranie has shown he is more than capable and he will start at centre-back on Saturday alongside Zanka.

I have every trust and belief in him and he has been a very reliable player ever since I have been at the club - I am happy he has a chance to show his quality.

On the full-back competition for places...

We have shown in the past all our selection decisions do not depend on the performance or result of the weekend before – we've changed after wins or clean sheets.

Both the full-backs (Scott Malone and Hadergjonaj) showed good performances against West Bromwich Albion and have shown they are real competitors.

We have two very good options on both sides which is very good, because everybody knows with the run of games we will need strength in depth to maintain our highest performances.

The similarities with AFC Bournemouth's Premier League rise...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

I don't need inspiration from Bournemouth – I think they have done it differently to Huddersfield Town.

They have a Russian owner with a lot of money which they have spent, while we have a local owner and have done it our way.

Both styles have been very successful so far though, and I am looking forward to meeting Bournemouth and Eddie Howe and it's time for us to get some points away from home.

Our aim, like Bournemouth's, is to establish ourselves in the Premier League and I can see that this is possible.

I can't guarantee it, but we will certainly work as hard as we can to achieve it - and if we do, it will be an extraordinary achievement.

On the Head of Football Operations vacancy...

We are still in the process of identifying and interviewing candidates and I think we will need some further weeks.