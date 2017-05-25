Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chairman Dean Hoyle gave an interview with HTTV this week ahead of Huddersfield Town's play-off final date next Monday.

The Town fan explained his feelings at Hillsborough, his pleasure for the whole team at PPG Canalside and his pre-Wembley bike ride, as well as a number of other topics.

Here's everything the owner had to say.

Hoyle on... his emotions during the semi-final

"It's really hard to describe.

"I think for Huddersfield Town to get into the position they're in - in the play-off final - which is financially one of the biggest games in the world is incredible - but we're there on merit.

"And for us to get there on penalties - 90 minutes, Nahki scoring, Forestieri missing the penalty, Jack Payne missing his.

"I always have this in my mind in penalties - the team who misses first always goes on to win, which is what happened to us in 2012 against Sheffield United.

"So when Jack Payne missed the penalty I did think to myself 'wow'.

"And when Forestieri missed that penalty I think Daniel, my son, just grabbed me and it was just the most emotional thing in the world.

"It was very similar to Wembley in 2012.

"The lads deserve huge credit to go into that cauldron of noise and intimidating atmosphere and to come from 1-0 down with Sheffield Wednesday's home record and goals against record, they've done brilliant - and I think it bodes them really well for the final.

"I think it will be a very even affair I'm sure."

Hoyle on... the penalty shootout at Brentford

"No two ways about it - Hillsborough surpasses that [penalty shootout win over Brentford 22 years ago].

"I think the magnitude of the occasion, what's at stake, the way we came from behind - everything about it was on a different level.

"I can say that now - sometimes memories are created over time, but that is the most enjoyable moment.

"It definitely does surpass Brentford 22 years ago - which was an unbelievable night as well."

Hoyle on... his pleasure for the Town staff

"I'm pleased for everybody.

"It's not just the players and David - because they've had fantastic recognition - I think it's the staff and the people behind the scenes.

"Our phones are ringing, we're not phoning people! People are really excited.

"We've got lots of people who have worked here for years and years and years, long before my time here and for them to be able to get to the promised land it would be a dream come true - not just for Huddersfield Town Football Club, but for everybody who is associated with it.

"The fans, everybody.

"We've had people doubting us - I understand that - but to get there would be the most incredible moment this club has ever, ever witnessed.

"But we've got a job to do.

"Reading are going to be a tough team to crack.

"They showed against Fulham they are a great team and they deserve to be there just like us.

"They've been up there all season, people have doubted them - probably not as much as us - but they've doubted them and they've come through and I'm really pleased for them.

"They are really good people at Reading, I like the directors very much so it will be a great occasion.

"And like I said, it's a lick of paint between the teams and let's see who comes out on top."

Hoyle on... the Wembley occasion

"It's going to be an absolutely unbelievable occasion.

"I was very fortunate to be invited by Eden, the chairman of Bradford, to go and watch Bradford vs Millwall on Saturday.

"I went in the Royal Box with Daniel and when we came out before kick off from the lounge at the back into the arena I stopped and my heart kind of stopped because - although I've been to Wembley before - I just thought "goodness me, a week on Monday Huddersfield Town - you can call us courageous, plucky, little dog, underdog - but Huddersfield Town Football Club, established in 1908, is going to be on the stage with a 50 per cent chance of achieving the unthinkable.

"And that really hit home.

"It was a bit like going for a pre-op!

"Unfortunately Bradford didn't win, but they wished us really well.

"They are fantastic people and they all said 'well we haven't done it, can you do it for West Yorkshire now?'

"So we'll give it our best shot and let's see if we can.

"It'll be a really tough game but it's something I can't wait for - happy days."

Hoyle on... Huddersfield Town ticket sales

"I think Wembley have just released another 1,000 tickets to us so I think there are 39,000 available now and I think there could probably be a thousand left.

"For us to take 40,000 supporters to Wembley - it will probably be the biggest mass exodus Huddersfield's ever seen!

"I went down to Wembley on Saturday and there were Bradford fans with scarves out of the window, there were coaches and minibuses.

"We got to Leicester Forest service station and it was like in '94 when we went there with Bristol Rovers.

"It was a magnificent occasion, but like Bradford said to us it's a real bad place to lose.

"But if you can do the business there it's the most wonderful place.

"I'm sure whatever happens our players will give everything."

Hoyle on... the bike ride to Wembley

"I'm superstitious!

"It is [a really good cause].

"Last time we did it for underprivileged kids - what we're trying to do this time is bring all faiths together.

"What happened with Jo Cox in Birstall - which is the centre of our community - we know Kim Leadbeater, Jo's sister, very well.

"Her parents are Huddersfield fans - they're going to Wembley.

"We've got to try and do something to bring more faiths together and share a great experience.

"Football is a world sport.

"Everyone knows football.

"If we can bring people - through success - under an umbrella then fantastic.

"We're all going to do it - Kim, me, she'll even be doing the bike ride with us.

"She's out practicing this afternoon so we'll see what happens there.

"There's six or seven of us doing it and the weather's going to be fantastic so we'll slap our sun cream on and it'll be brilliant!

"We're really looking forward to it but it will be for a fantastic cause as well.

"If those people can come down and take something from the day - the football club has the duty.

"It's not just about our supporters, it's about bringing more people into our family as well."

You can donate to the cause here.

Hoyle on... the preparations for Wembley

"Let's be fair, this season for me personally has been an emotional rollercoaster - there's been lots of ups and downs.

"To the outside people I think it's been everything but wonderful, but behind the scenes there's been lots of up and downs.

"I've had to really fight tooth and nail to keep things together.

"All I can say is let's go to Wembley on Monday - Huddersfield Town in the biggest - financially - game in the world.

"We have a chance and so have Reading.

"I expect it will be a very even contest and let's see what happens.

"For me I'm really proud.

"I had a tear in my eye when Sean sent a text through to me to say we had sold 35,000 - that is really emotional.

"It just shows what a wonderful club this is and we really, really want to do this.

"And if wee don't achieve it won't be through the want of trying.

"Let's have a great day out."