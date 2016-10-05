Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner since sacking Roberto Di Matteo earlier this week.

Town are adamant no approach has been made for the head coach and have said they will remain quiet on the matter until anything changes.

The club's silence has inevitably left a vacuum which has been filled with speculation, but there have been no further developments since last night.

Twitter has been a hotbed of debate between Villa and Town fans with the claret and blue believing Wagner would definitely leave for Villa Park should he be given the option and the Town fans saying the opposite.

So what if Villa did come in for Wagner?

Here's one way we think a Whatsapp conversation between the two sides would go should Villa pick up the phone.