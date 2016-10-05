Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Our fun Whatsapp conversation between Aston Villa and Huddersfield Town on David Wagner

  • Updated
  • By

"But we're a big club. Honest."

Aston Villa v Huddersfield Town

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner since sacking Roberto Di Matteo earlier this week.

Town are adamant no approach has been made for the head coach and have said they will remain quiet on the matter until anything changes.

The club's silence has inevitably left a vacuum which has been filled with speculation, but there have been no further developments since last night.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's highest rated players so far this season

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Twitter has been a hotbed of debate between Villa and Town fans with the claret and blue believing Wagner would definitely leave for Villa Park should he be given the option and the Town fans saying the opposite.

So what if Villa did come in for Wagner?

Here's one way we think a Whatsapp conversation between the two sides would go should Villa pick up the phone.

Huddersfield Town latest

Huddersfield Town LIVE Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Latest Championship transfer rumours Town quiet on Wagner-Villa Links
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

REVEALED: How the Championship table would look if the bookies favourites always won

Huddersfield Town players celebrate at the final whistle after their win away to Ipswich Town.

Huddersfield Town have continued to defy the odds so far this season - but where would they be if everything had gone to form?

Previous Articles

How many Aston Villa fans want Huddersfield Town chief David Wagner as manager?

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship against Rotherham United.

The Birmingham Mail have conducted a poll

Related Tags

People
David Wagner
Teams
Aston Villa FC
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    Our fun Whatsapp conversation between Aston Villa and Huddersfield Town on David Wagner
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Neil Warnock has three Huddersfield Town men in his new backroom team at Cardiff City
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Jordy Hiwula and other Huddersfield Town men making a mark in mid-week fixtures
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    REVEALED: How the Championship table would look if the bookies favourites always won
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Luton Town debut for former Huddersfield Town defender

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent