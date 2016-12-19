Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's 2-1 win over Norwich City is just the latest in a number of sensational results David Wagner's side have produced so far this season.

The victory was not only Town's first at Carrow Road since 1969 but consolidated their position near the top of the SkyBet Championship.

Only big-hitters Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading sit ahead of Huddersfield Town in what is shaping up to be one of the best recent seasons on record for the club.

The start of the campaign saw Town claim eight wins and a draw from the first 11 league encounters as well as heralding the club's most successful start to a season after going unbeaten in their first six.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's best post-match celebrations of the season so far Share this video Watch Next

There may have been a dip in form between October and November but maximum points this week against Bristol City, Burton Albion and the Canaries has seen the club return to winning ways and continue to defy the odds.

And according to German-based football site Transfermarkt, Huddersfield Town have no right to be mixing it at the top of the table considering the value of the squad at their disposal compared with their Championship rivals.

The latest data released on December 15 estimates David Wagner's squad at £16.11 million based on research considering player performances, length of contract as well as transfer rumours.

The figure sees Huddersfield Town sit 19th overall, between Ipswich Town and Preston North End.

Unsurprisingly Newcastle United top the chart with a current squad value of £108.25 million followed by fellow Premier League relegated sides Aston Villa (£85.21m) and Norwich City (£66.39m).

The rest of the top six positions are comprised of Derby County, Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday.

At the bottom are Rotherham United (£11.86m), Burton Albion (£7.57m) and Barnsley FC (£6.65m).

David Wagner's squad are also one of the smallest in the league as well with just 24 players at the Head Coach's disposal compared with Sheffield Wednesday with the most (31) followed by Wolverhampton Wanderers (30).

The complete squad breakdown sees Nahki Wells valued as the most expensive player in Town's squad at £2.55m with on-loan Elias Kachunga valued at £1.28m.

The full table of the current values of all the SkyBet Championship sides according to Transfermarkt are below.