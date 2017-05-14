WATCH: Town boss David Wagner insists everything is still to play for

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner declared it was ‘game on’ after witnessing his side left frustrated by a stubborn Sheffield Wednesday in a 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town dominated the SkyBet Championship Play-Off semi-final first leg but were unable to find a goal, with Izzy Brown clipping the bar in the first half and Nahki Wells twice testing Owls’ Keiren Westwood.

However, Wagner was delighted with the performance of his side and believes the contest was anything but a missed opportunity for his side in front of a raucous home crowd.

“It’s still game on – we are the underdog, but we have shown we are a strong competitor,” insisted Wagner.

“The pressure has been on them since they have got in the Play-Offs.

“We were never going to play them off the park – we played Sheffield Wednesday and no-one should forget that.

“We did everything to play an open game - we played smartly and dominated but we couldn’t use one of the opportunities we created.

“I am satisfied with the performance - we avoided the transitions and the counters from them and our balance behind the ball was good.

“Of course, I wished we had a goal and a victory but it isn’t the case, we’ll take the 0-0.”

Town go into the second leg at Hillsborough on Wednesday night (kick-off 7.45pm) with no injury concerns – despite Chris Lowe being forced off with tightness in his legs late on.

“Everybody looks healthy after the game, which is good news,” added Wagner. “We’ll get our freshness back before Wednesday.