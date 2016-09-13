Garry Monk set for sack should Blackburn Rovers sink Leeds tonight - reports

Leeds United boss Garry Monk will be sacked tonight should his side lose to bottom of the table Blackburn Rovers, according to reports.

The former Swansea boss has been in charge of the club for three months - including nine games - and wants more time to turn Leeds' fortunes around.

But the Sun claim the boss could well be out of a job tonight if his side lose their fifth league match of the season and speculation around the manager has increased massively since Huddersfield Town's derby day victory over the Whites.

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's controversial tackle on Liam Bridcutt against Leeds

On tonight's Elland Road clash, Monk said: "Things are going against us. We have got to hope that turns very quickly.

"Most important is we focus on Blackburn and getting the result we need.

"It's a very big game and if we can get that win under our belt, it will lift everybody and see us push on from there."

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring his sides goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Leeds United.

It could well be a very big game for the manager as well as the club, as it was rumoured owner Massimo Cellino stormed into the dressing room after the defeat to Huddersfield Town and vented at the players.

These reports were later denied, but the trigger-happy owner's resolve could be tested should Leeds lose tonight.