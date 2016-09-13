Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Garry Monk set for sack should Blackburn Rovers sink Leeds tonight - reports

  • Updated
  • By

The Whites boss has endured a torrid start to his Elland Road career

Leeds boss Garry Monk

Leeds United boss Garry Monk will be sacked tonight should his side lose to bottom of the table Blackburn Rovers, according to reports.

The former Swansea boss has been in charge of the club for three months - including nine games - and wants more time to turn Leeds' fortunes around.

But the Sun claim the boss could well be out of a job tonight if his side lose their fifth league match of the season and speculation around the manager has increased massively since Huddersfield Town's derby day victory over the Whites.

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's controversial tackle on Liam Bridcutt against Leeds

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt against Leeds
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

On tonight's Elland Road clash, Monk said: "Things are going against us. We have got to hope that turns very quickly.

"Most important is we focus on Blackburn and getting the result we need.

"It's a very big game and if we can get that win under our belt, it will lift everybody and see us push on from there."

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring his sides goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Leeds United.
Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring his sides goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Leeds United.

It could well be a very big game for the manager as well as the club, as it was rumoured owner Massimo Cellino stormed into the dressing room after the defeat to Huddersfield Town and vented at the players.

These reports were later denied, but the trigger-happy owner's resolve could be tested should Leeds lose tonight.

More on Leeds United v Huddersfield Town

Latest Leeds-Huddersfield Betting Odds Why do supporters hate Leeds United? Leeds v Huddersfield Squad Selector How Town's Season Start Compares Dale Tempest on why Town will win Leeds-Huddersfield Connect 4 Examiner's Doug Thomson on the derby West Yorkshire derby: In Numbers
1 of 8
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Championship transfer rumours: Former Aston Villa and England man to join Birmingham City

The latest rumours surrounding the second tier

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Blackburn Rovers FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Bookies have table-topping Huddersfield Town as huge underdogs at Brighton
  2. Oliver Norwood
    Former old boy Oliver Norwood unsurprised at Huddersfield Town's Championship start
  3. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner reveals his best run in football
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town derby day hero is in the EFL Team of the Week this time?
  5. Aaron Mooy
    Our football writers can't agree on the Aaron Mooy tackle - what do you think?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent