Huddersfield Town recorded a second successive top-flight home win for the first time since November 1971 with victory over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

It was a performance of pure quality, character, grit and determination which left many supporters heralding it as a better result than the one against Manchester United a fortnight earlier.

And after the game, BBC Football Analyst Garth Crooks included goalscorer Rajiv van La Parra in his 'Team of the Week', stating he couldn't possibly ignore the Dutchman for his match-winner.

“It was such a glorious effort I could watch it a thousand times and not get bored,” said Garth Crooks.

“I had to see the strike from the camera angle behind the goal to really appreciate the quality of the finish - it gives you a much greater appreciation of how La Parra collects the ball, takes a look at the target, lines up the shot and executes it with such excellent precision.

“Ben Foster could only watch the ball fly past him into the top left-hand corner of the net.

However, the pundit then went on to make some rather bizarre overall comments on the 1-0 win – claiming Tony Pulis' side 'were unlucky to lose' and questioned Town's boardroom nouse.

"West Brom were unlucky to lose against the Terriers, and had it not been for Jonas Lossl they wouldn't have done.

“The Huddersfield goalkeeper was superb in the final minutes of the match.

“David Wagner and his boys are having one hell of a ride at the moment, buoyed by their marvellous fans.

“How long it continues depends on the ambitions of the club.

“Staying in the Premier League can be extremely expensive, but the rewards can be immense.

“Huddersfield clearly have the right man at the helm - the question I would pose is: Do they have the right men in the boardroom?”