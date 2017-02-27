Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two players were top of the list when Huddersfield Town fans got to picking the bits out of Saturday’s draw at Barnsley.

Both are German – one with a massive Huddersfield fan base already and the other with an ever-growing list of admirers.

Defender Michael Hefele not only scored Town’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Oakwell, but he caught the eye of supporters in a 4,619-strong army of travelling Town fans.

And Collin Quaner was the other man to receive plaudits for his bustling display up front, with Nahki Wells ruled out by an ankle injury and needing treatment ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round replay.

Fan SPH, of Almondbury, explained: “Another brilliant display marred only by the failure to convert the many chances Town created – and the referee!

“Michael Hefele was outstanding at the heart of the Town defence and capped his display with a bullet header into the net in the first half.

“Town are improving to finally score from a corner and to withstand a torrent of high balls into the box.

“Back in October or November, we would have lost this game by a cricket score. Automatic promotion is still on. UTT!”

Danny, in Outlane, agreed.

“Good performance from Town, didn’t get the rewards they deserved, but you can’t win them all – shots cleared off the line, good saves, wasn’t our lucky day.

“Can’t fault effort from the boys, nice to see big Collin (Quaner) play well.

“Defence solid, no worries. Keep it up Town!”

Mr B, from Skelmanthorpe, joined the Hefele and Quaner fan club.

“Really strong team performance throughout,” he said.

“Hefele is looking more awesome every game he plays and Quaner’s workrate deserved some reward – some great runs on and off the ball. He’s looking a snip at the price we paid for him.”

Keen fan Chief, in Shelley, pointed out: “Missed chances proved costly after Town dominated game.

“Nevertheless a good performance and a valuable point. We keep our unbeaten run going and move forward.

“Fantastic support from the blue and white faithful again.”

Derek, from the Colne Valley, felt it was always going to be a difficult game.

“Town have been great in the last 17 games, there must have been some tired legs out there after a physical game on Tuesday against Reading,” he said.

“Unlucky not to take all the points with Izzy Brown having two kicked of line and Barnsley goalkeeper in good form.

“We must be a very fit side as we never stop running. Got Man City and Newcastle to come – this season just gets better.

“Thank you to the whole squad and David Wagner for such a great season we will never forget.”

Chris Green of Dalton believes Town can push the top two.

“The draw to some of us will be understandably frustrating as Brighton opened up the gap by two points,” he explained.

“However, in some capacity this could be a valuable result as the Toon and the club from the seaside are prone to slip-ups.

“There are many twists and turns to come and we are by no means out of the race for the autos.

“I know we can keep the momentum going and fabricate another long run with victories in it.

“Our automatic promotion contenders are there for the taking and we will be ready to pounce on one or both of them.”