England take on Germany tonight in an international friendly.

The Three Lions travel to Dortmund to take on the 2014 World Cup winners for the first time since March last year when England came from 2-0 to beat Joachim Lowe's side at the Olympiastadion in Munich.

Gareth Southgate has recalled 34-year-old Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe for the first time since 2013, while West Brom's Jake Livermore will be looking for a first cap since 2012.

Michail Antonio and Phil Jones have both been forced to withdraw from international duty due to injury.

Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Mario Gomez have all withdrawn from the Germany squad, while Manuel Neuer was not named in the German's side due to a calf problem.

