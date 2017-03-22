Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Germany take on England at the Westfalionstadion, Dortmund tonight in a warm match up for the Three Lions' World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday.

But it is never a friendly game when England meet Germany on the football pitch - the two nations have history, stretching back before 1966.

It is now Gareth Southgate's turn to take charge against the Germans in English football's most difficult job, but there is an interesting angle on tonight's game from a Huddersfield Town viewpoint.

Town head coach David Wagner has brought in a heavy contingent of German players since joining the club in November 2015, and here Steven Downes looks at how a Huddersfield Town England vs Germany five-a-side match would stack up.

With no German stopper in the first-team squad, both teams would play with a rush goalkeeper.

Germany

The Germany side picks itself, with only four German players in the Town squad.

Elias Kachunga has been selected to round out the numbers as the Congolese international has represented Germany at youth level.

With David Wagner as the five-a-side team's manager, Town's Germans have a strong team.

Christopher Schindler - CB

Schindler - born in Munich, Germany - has so far been one of the most impressive players in a Town shirt this season.

He has international experience playing four games for Germany's U21 side.

A no-nonsense centre-back, it would be hard to get past him on a five a side pitch.

Michael Hefele - CB

Hefele - born in Pfaffenhofen, Germany - has been one of the most colourful characters in the Town side this season.

Becoming a firm fans favourite, you could imagine the dominance he would have on a five-a-side pitch.

Despite not representing his country yet, Hefele always plays with his heart on his sleeve and would give his all for the national team - as he does for Town.

Elias Kachunga - RAM

I've cheated slightly here.

Kachunga - born in Haan, Germany - has chosen to play for DR Congo at international level, but he has played for Germany at U19 and U21 level.

He would add some real energy to the team and could stretch the play with his pace on a five-a-side pitch.

Chris Lowe - LAM

Lowe - born in Plauen, Germany - is an athletic left back and has had a great season in a Town shirt so far.

Fans have been impressed with the German's all-round ability.

Although having not played a game at international level, Lowe would have to be considered for any five-a-side game.

Collin Quaner - ST

Quaner - born in Düsseldorf, Germany - is still settling into life in English football since he moved to Town in January.

The big striker would be perfect on a five-a-side pitch, as his large frame and ability on the ball would mean he could hold the ball up for Kachunga and Lowe to latch on to.

Although his finishing has not really taken off in a Town shirt so far, he is worth his place for the energy and commitment he brings to the team.

England

The Three Lions' side is harder to pick, with 12 outfield players to choose from.

I've gone for a balance of experience and youth, with Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer as the attacking duo.

Town have no out-and-out English striker in their side, and I've opted for the Chelsea pair to provide the attacking threat over Joe Lolley.

Mark Hudson - CB

Hudson - born in Guildford, England - has had a roller-coaster of a season at Town so far, but the experienced centre back is strong enough to come through it.

While not making an international appearance at any level, the 34-year-old would give this England team stability at the back.

Martin Cranie - CB

Craine - born in Yeovil, England - would be very useful on a five-a-side pitch.

The ex-Barnsley man is a versatile player that can play pretty much anywhere on the pitch when asked.

Craine has international experience playing for England from the U17's upwards, but is yet to make a senior appearance for his country.

Jonathan Hogg - CDM

Hogg - born in Middlesbrough, England - is a tough tackling midfielder.

He is a man you can rely on to run until the final whistle is blown.

Hogg's international career is thin on the ground, however you would definitely want him in the thick of it in a five-a-side game for sure.

Kasey Palmer - CAM

Palmer - born in Lewisham, England - is a man that could dominate play on a five-a-side pitch.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder has impressed Town fans with his quick feet and good movement.

The 20-year-old has played at U17's age group and upwards for his country, but is yet to make a senor appearance in a Three Lions shirt.

Isaiah Brown - CAM

Brown - born in Peterborough, England - has the most experience playing at some of sort of international level than any other player in this five-a-side team.

Originally on loan at Rotherham United earlier in the season, Brown came to Town in January and has hugely impressed.

The Chelsea loanee has played games for England from U16's upwards, but is yet to make a senior appearance for his country.