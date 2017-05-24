Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town return to Wembley for the first time in five years on Monday to face Reading in the Championship play-off final.

The Terriers will be hoping to recreate their success in the League One final back in 2012 when they edged past Sheffield United via a penalty shootout.

That day, Huddersfield-born Alex Smithies carved his name into Town folklore by saving two penalties and converting the crucial 11th.

But the 27-year-old revealed he didn't feel too nervous - until he had to step up and take a spot kick.

He said: “In terms of a penalty shoot out I don't think a goalkeeper can really lose out until – as it turned out for me – you have to take one!

“I just believe I will save it.

“You look into so many different aspects of what goes on and a lot of that starts well before the game with the research you do on people.

“There's a lot that goes into it but you've just got to be fully confident that you're going to save each penalty and that way you give yourself the best chance.”

He added: “There's no pressure on a goalkeeper trying to save one because you're not expected to.

“It's hard to lose really.

“No one expects you to save one but if you do you're the hero.

“The pressure's off there, but when you're taking one it's something different.

“Obviously there's a lot more outfield players that take penalties so they probably don't look forward to a penalty shoot out as much as a goalkeeper would.”

When asked what advice he would give current Town stopper Danny Ward if Monday's final went to a shootout, he said: “I'm not sure I need to be giving Danny Ward advice!

“I think it's the same with anyone; pick the side you're going and don't change your mind.”

Smithies left his hometown club for QPR in 2015, but revealed he would still be supporting the Terriers in the final.

"The season has been fantastic for the Town in general.

"It's a fantastic club and since I've left I've kept a close eye on how they've been doing.

"Obviously I've not been able to see too many games this year, but the games that have been on TV I have seen.

"And obviously I've played against them a couple of times and I know that they're a fantastic team this year and I hope they can go all the way now because it would be a fantastic achievement for the club.

"There's some great people there and what a thing it would be for the Town."