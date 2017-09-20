Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven goals scored in seven league and cup outings by Huddersfield Town so far is the statistic uppermost in the thoughts of fans.

Most are not too worried about Town – with nine changes being made by head coach David Wagner – dropping out of the Carabao Cup in a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, especially as new No10 Abdelhamid Sabiri impressed.

But they do want to see Town taking more of the chances they are creating, and a great starting point for that would be in the Premier League at Burnley on Saturday.

Chris Green, from Dalton, explained: “A cup run would have allowed some of the players a run on the pitch who will not earn minutes in league games as easily.

“But we have to try to make no fuss about being knocked out and move on to the important business.

“However, losing to Palace is a tad embarrassing as they are the basement club in our division, have no points against their name and have had no goal to cheer in the league thus far.

“The lack of goals (from Town) is concerning me.

“We are creating the chances, but the composure is not there.”

Simon, a fan based in Beckenham, thought Town were better than reports suggest.

“Town largely outplayed Palace and with a decent central striker, Town would and should have won,” he said.

“Performance of the night for me came from Sabiri. He buzzed about, got stuck in, and looked dangerous in the final third.

“With a bit more composure delivering the final ball, we’d not be talking about licking our wounds.

“Good entertainment, particularly in the second half.”

Gary Scandling, from Dalton, is also optimistic.

“Just got back from Palace. Poor first half. Terriers fighting spirit in the second half much better.

“Credit to the Town fans on the night – sounded like there were 4,000 of us there, not 400.

“Roll on Burnley. UTT Town till I die. Dalton HD5 blue and white army!”

Luke, in Quarmby, would still like to see some extra back-up.

He said: “Most Premier League clubs have at least four recognised strikers. We now have two.

“Goals were a problem last season - they are even more so this season. We even ended up with Hefele up front again!”

Simon, originally from Skelmanthorpe but now living in Windsor, made the trip to Selhurst Park.

“First half played like a team with not many games under their belts this season,” he said.

“Stray passes, no cohesion, lacking in ideas.

“Much better second half playing more like a Wagner team, although we didn’t look like scoring.

“The lack of goals or threat in front of goal is worrying, Palace were there for the taking second half.”

Geoff, in Teesside, agreed.

“I think it’s the first time they have played together and it showed,” he said.

“Tried, but no cutting edge.”