When Huddersfield Town travel to Spotland this weekend to face Rochdale in the FA Cup, it will mark a nice reunion for one ex-Town player.

Chris Beech, now 42, is assistant manager to Keith Hill at the Dale, and Town fans of a certain age will have fond memories of Beech’s time at the club.

The Blackpool-born player became that rare commodity for Town – a central midfield player to score 10 goals in a season (1999-2000 when Steve Bruce guided Town to eighth in the Nationwide League Division I, now Championship).

Beech played 71 times for Town over four years and was popular for his hard-working displays.

Having begun his career at his hometown club, Beech moved to the now John Smith’s Stadium at 24 from Hartlepool United.

He was one of the first players to go through a transfer tribunal fee under the Bosman ruling, eventually valued at £100,000.

On his move to Town, he said in an interview back in 2006: “It was here that I started to play what I would call proper football.

“No disrespect to any of my former clubs, but there were bigger crowds, bigger players and bigger occasions.”

One of Beech’s finest moments came in an FA Cup fifth round tie against Derby County in 1999, where he scored the opening goal in a 2-2 draw.

He also went on to score in the replay, which Town lost 3-1 at Pride Park.

His other most recognisable moment came against Manchester City in the 1999/2000 season, Beech scoring the only goal of the game to hand City a first home defeat of that season, when they eventually finished second to Charlton Athletic.

Huddersfield Town vs Rochdale: All-Time Head-To-Head Record

After playing for Town he moved on in 2002 to Rochdale, before subsequent moves to Doncaster Rovers and Carlisle United.

He took caretaker charge of the Dale back in 2011/12 season after Steve Eyre (the former Town coach) was released from his duties as boss.

Beech lost three and drew three of his six games in charge of the club, before John Coleman was installed as a permanent manager in January 2012.

Taking charge of the Spotland juniors for a spell, Beech has become part of the furniture at the club and he’ll certainly have everyone in determined mood to try and topple Town on Saturday.