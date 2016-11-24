Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have a great chance to get back to basics.

David Wagner’s side aren’t in action until Monday, when they host Championship rivals Wigan Athletic in front the Sky Sports cameras.

But supporters seeking a Saturday afternoon football fix in Huddersfield have a pick of West Riding County Amateur League games to go to.

Premier Division leaders Newsome take on Campion at Primrose Hill.

And there are derbies at Laund Hill, where second-placed Huddersfield YMCA host DRAM Community, and Honley, where Golcar United are the visitors.

Meanwhile Lepton Highlanders are at home to Halifax Irish.

All those games kick-off at 2.00.

Further up the ladder, AFC Emley head to Hallam for their latest Northern Counties East League First Division game.

Brighouse Town, of the Northern Premier League First Division North, go to Tadcaster Albion.

In the National League, the nearest game is Guiseley versus Boreham Wood.

FC Halifax Town have an FA Trophy third round qualifying tie at Matlock Town.

And the knockout meeting of Stockport County at Bradford Park Avenue at Edgeley Park will appeal to traditionalists.

Bradford City have a League One trip to Swindon Town.