Great chance for Huddersfield Town to put down a marker against QPR says Skybet chief Dale Tempest

  • By

Even-money for Newcastle United to win Championship is a top bet

David Wagner and QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

I’m backing Town to bounce back from their defeat by Brighton and pick up three points at home to QPR.

But I have to say with my SkyBet hat on that we have already seen what a formidable force Newcastle United are going to be this season.

Town’s trip up to Newcastle on the second weekend of the season was absolutely the best time to play them because from now on, everyone who goes to St James’ Park will be expected to come away with nothing.

And when you look at the odds, even money for Newcastle to win the Championship is probably the best even money bet you will get all year.

If I were setting the odds, I would have them at 1/3 or 1/4, so to see them at evens is a huge bet.

WATCH: David Wagner wants no "negative vibrations" on Saturday

WATCH: David Wagner wants no "negative vibrations" on Saturday
Shifting back to Town, when any team is winning it’s easy.

The real test of the team and the man in charge is how you react when you have suffered a defeat, as Town did (narrowly) at Brighton.

You have to get players quickly back on board and, let’s not forget, Town have been winning by small margins, so it was no surprise when a small margin went against them own at the Amex – that can happen in football.

It would be great to see Town having a really good win, say 2-0 or 3-0 in front of another big crowd, and I see no reason why they can’t achieve that.

I’ve been impressed with David Wagner this season, the players are confident and playing well and this would be a great time to show everyone else in the league that Town intend to be up at the top for the long run.

