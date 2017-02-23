Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Jack Milner

Huddersfield Town moved within four points of Brighton in the second automatic promotion place in the Championship table with the midweek win over Reading.

And Town have been cut to 10/1 from 20s with BetVictor to achieve promotion after Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium – a sixth successive league win.

The top three in the table all have a game in hand on the other three sides among the top six, and it’s difficult to see any other side bar two of Newcastle, Brighton or Huddersfield finishing in the two automatic promotion places.

Brighton, for their part, continue to apply pressure at the climax of the campaign and were the model of efficiency in their 2-0 defeat of Barnsley at the weekend.

Two goals from Sam Baldock after the break helped Chris Hughton’s side seal all three points at Oakwell, and BetVictor reacted by cutting the Seagulls to 1/10 from 1/8 to be playing Premier League football next season.

Promotion prices from BetVictor: Newcastle 1/25, Brighton 1/10 (from 1/8), Huddersfield 5/4 from 2/1, Sheff Weds 10/3, Leeds 9/2, Reading 5/1, Fulham 11/2, 8/1 Bar.

Brighton are just a solitary point behind Newcastle at the top of the Championship table, with Rafa Benitez’s side seemingly in cruise control at the top.

The Magpies are now unbeaten in their last seven Championship games, and were cut to 2/5 from 1/2 for the title after their 2-0 defeat of Aston Villa.

Huddersfield are even money with BetVictor to be in Seventh Heaven at the weekend and look primed to leave Oakwell with all three points – Barnsley are 5/2 to oblige on home soil and 13/5 for both sides to leave with a share of the spoils.

Town continue to make a habit of nicking late winners and, rather than back them at even money, they look a far better price at 9/2 with BetVictor in the double-result market to be drawing at half-time and yet still make it seven straight wins on the bounce in the Championship.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com

Be Lucky