Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Great odds available on Huddersfield Town to beat Wolves by single goal

Low-scoring draw also fancied by punters

David Wagner

The match stats team at bettingexpert.com have taken a look at the recent history of league contests between Huddersfield Town and Wolves, who meet at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

And they discovered that since the pair were reacquainted with each other in the Championship a few seasons ago, their six subsequent fixtures have yielded 20 goals.

VIDEO: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner as transfer deadline day nears

Transfer window
Surprisingly, not one of those half dozen contents ended all-square and, significantly perhaps, just seven of those 20 goals were scored in the first half.

Undefeated in the league, David Wagner's Town currently sit atop the Championship pile, hence Marathonbet have had little reason to doubt their decision to install them as 13/10 jollies to take three points.

Wolves, too, have started well and their winning performance at St Andrews last week has convinced a number of punters that the this fixture’s run of conclusive results could come to an end, with many suspecting a low-scoring draw could be on the cards.

The likelihood of it ending goalless, rated a 17/2 shot by Ladbrokes, has found favour with punters, while the 13/5 posted by 188bet against the draw has also been well backed.

In other markets, Titanbet offer 4/6 about the match yielding fewer than 2.5 goals, while Coral price Town at 29/10 to be ahead at the half-hour mark and Skybet chalk an attractive 3/1 against them enjoying a one-goal margin of victory.

It seems that if we’re going to see a winner, it probably won’t be by a significant margin; punters who concur might be persuaded to run the rule over BetVictor’s 6/1 for Huddersfield to secure a 1-0 victory, a win that would strengthen their position at the top of the Championship table.

Odds supplied by www.smartbets.com , the customisable odds comparison site

Offer of the week: Receive a welcome bonus of up to £200 at Winner.com!

For further details, visit bettingexpert.com

Football News

